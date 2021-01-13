Welcome to Part 7 of the Sun’s 2020 Sports Year in Review.
The Kennett High girls’ soccer team has found the road to its liking, notching four wins during a four-match two-week stretch away from Eagles’ Way.
The Eagles returned from Meredith Sept. 29 with a 3-1 victory over Inter-Lakes; on Oct. 2 with a 4-0 victory in Bristol over Newfound; beat Berlin 3-1 in Oct. 5 after a trip through the foliage in Pinkham Notch and weathered high winds, rain and thunder delays to score four second-half goals to win under the lights 4-0 at rival Kingswood on Oct. 7.
The wins lifted Kennett to 5-2 on the season and into seventh place in the Division II standings.
The Fryeburg Academy boys’ soccer team (2-2) kicked right into its regular season with plenty of explosive offense, which seems to be a bit ahead of the defense following extended summer and fall training where technical ball skills received plenty of attention, but defending was not allowed due to social distancing protocols.
The Raiders dominated Sacopee Valley (0-2) in an 8-1 victory on Sept. 26. This was followed by a disappointing 4-3 overtime loss at Lake Region (4-0) Oct. 2. The Raiders, extended into overtime twice more, coming off the field at Oxford Hills (1-1) with a 5-4 win on Oct. 4, but dropping a 3-2 decision at home on Oct. 6.
Two Eagles — sophomore Ben Dougherty and senior Colby Hall — have qualified for the New Hampshire Boys State Golf Championship after helping guide a rebuilding Kennett High team to a sixth-place finish in the Division II Team State Championships on Oct. 15.
Dougherty was the medalist, topping 64 other golfers with a round of 77 for 18 holes.
Hall, the team captain, tied for third with two other golfers with a 79.
The two Eagles went on to finish in the top 15 individually.
The Fryeburg Academy girls’ soccer team (1-1-1) capped its first week of regulation play in this COVID-19 safety protocol shortened season with a 3-1 victory over Sacopee Valley (1-1) on their Senior Day home-opener on Oct. 15.
Earlier in the week, the Raiders battled to a 2-2 tie in overtime at Oxford Hills (1-0-1). This followed on an opening game 2-1 road loss in Hiram, Maine, to the Sacopee Valley Hawks.
It’s awfully hard to beat a good team three times in a row, but the Kennett High field hockey team did exactly that on Oct. 19, scoring a 3-2 overtime victory on the road over rival Plymouth. Senior co-captain Maddie Stewart, who this time last year was a spectator for the playoffs after sustaining a season-ending knee injury, scored 28 seconds into overtime to give the Eagles the win after the hometown flock rallied from a 2-0 deficit.
“Maddie’s not even a year post-surgery, it’s amazing to me how well she’s playing,” Cassie Daley, Eagles’ head coach, said following the win. She added: “It was a crazy game. We always have good close ones with Plymouth. It was definitely not our best game, but the girls made it count when we needed to.”
The Kennett High girls’ soccer team continued its sizzling form in the opening round of the playoffs on Oct. 15 in the rain with a convincing 3-0 victory against Kingswood in the opening round of the Division II tournament.
Coach Ron Krieger’s team improved to 9-2 on the season with its eighth straight win. In reaching the Elite 8, the Eagles eventually fell 3-1 to state runner-up Merrimack Valley, but it was easily the program’s most successful season yet. Freshmen and sophomores combined to score 34 goals with Aida Wheat setting the single-season goal mark with 15, while teammate Shannon Abrams added 10 goals and nine assists.
“What a season,” Coach Krieger posted on Facebook. “I’ve always enjoyed soccer, always enjoyed coaching soccer; never has a team made me love being part of soccer more!”
