The second annual Weston's Farm Labor Day Men's Classic Tennis Tournament held in Fryeburg, Maine, last Labor Day was a smashing success. Holding their swag bag winnings, courtesy of Weston’s Farm (from left) the overall top point scorer John Tanzman of Jackson, flanked by runners-up John Russell of Denmark, Maine; and Vic Hall of Bluffton, S.C. and Conway. (COURTESY PHOTO)
FRYEBURG — The Weston’s Farm third annual Labor Day Men’s Classic tennis tournament will be held Monday, Sept. 5, beginning at 9 a.m. at Fryeburg Academy’s Howe Street courts.
Tournament DirectorJohn Waldie is looking for men who play at a club level 3.5 or higher. The format for the tourney will be a doubles round-robin, with players tallying their individual games won. The three highest scorers, in order, will get to choose which Weston’s Farm treat to take home to their Labor Day cookout.
All participants will be presented with some consolation “swag,” perhaps in the form of Weston’s tasty corn-on-the-cob.
Mary (Weston) Di Nucci assured, “These are the same people who have supported our farmstands over the years — we’ll take good care of them.”
To enter, send your intention to pianojaw2@gmail.com by this Friday, Sept. 2. Spectators are welcome and encouraged. Bring your lawn chair and a cool drink and be transported back to 1874 England, long after the Westons began their farming tradition.
Seventy-five years before the first tennis club was formed along the River Leam in Royal Leamington Spa, England, a man named Ephraim Weston from Massachusetts moved to Maine and purchased land along the Saco River. Nearly 225 years and seven generations later, that land is still owned and farmed by the Weston family. What a privilege it is to be associated with such a tradition here in Fryeburg, Maine!
