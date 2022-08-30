Weston's Farm Labor Day Tennis Tourney

The second annual Weston's Farm Labor Day Men's Classic Tennis Tournament held in Fryeburg, Maine, last Labor Day was a smashing success. Holding their swag bag winnings, courtesy of Weston’s Farm (from left) the overall top point scorer John Tanzman of Jackson, flanked by runners-up John Russell of Denmark, Maine; and Vic Hall of Bluffton, S.C. and Conway. (COURTESY PHOTO)

FRYEBURG — The Weston’s Farm third annual Labor Day Men’s Classic tennis tournament will be held Monday, Sept. 5, beginning at 9 a.m. at Fryeburg Academy’s Howe Street courts.

Tournament DirectorJohn Waldie is looking for men who play at a club level 3.5 or higher. The format for the tourney will be a doubles round-robin, with players tallying their individual games won. The three highest scorers, in order, will get to choose which Weston’s Farm treat to take home to their Labor Day cookout.

