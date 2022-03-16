CONWAY — The first Chip Kennett Teen Center Racing Raffle is underway, and it’s a great opportunity to own part of a race car and see your name circle the track at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, all while supporting the teen center at the Conway Recreation Department.
“This has the opportunity to be the biggest fundraiser we have ever held,” explained Teen Center Coordinator Todd Gallagher. “I really want to thank Dale Drew for coming up with the idea and also the Friends of Conway Rec for sponsoring the raffle.”
For $10, you can sign your name on the hood of the No. 50 car owned by Dale Drew Racing and driven by current Granite State Pro Stock Series champion Gabe Brown. The car will race in Loudon on April 16 in the PASS (Pro All Stars Series) Tour’s Northeast Classic, and “should do very well,” according to Drew.
Following the race, everyone who signed the car will have their names put into a raffle with the winner to be drawn on Recreation Weekly (Valley Vision Channel 3) on Wednesday, April 20. The winner gets the hood of the No. 50 car.
Gallagher and Drew hope to collect 500 or more signatures with half of the proceeds going to the teen and half to the Drew Racing.
“Dale approached me and said, I got an idea how to make some money for us,” Gallagher explained Friday at the Sun office. “If we could get 500 signatures that would be fantastic. We’re going to split the proceeds, half to Dale Drew Racing and half to the teen center.”
Drew has been a staunch supporter of both Conway Rec and the North Conway Community Center where he had coached youth baseball and basketball for a number of years. Over the past year, at least two Wednesdays a month he volunteers and cooks dinner at the Chip Kennett Teen Center.
“We started talking about how we can make more money and what Todd needed at the center,” Drew said. “Then I had this idea and approached Todd, he liked the idea, and the snowball was small but now it’s much bigger.”
“Dale said, let's see if people will sign the hood for $10 bucks and we’ll split the money,” Gallagher said. “You come up and make a $10 donation, and that's going to get you to write your name on the hood and get you into the raffle for a chance to win the hood.”
The hood is being storied at the recreation department if anyone would like to drop in and sign it. There are also four planned signing dates on the calendar, kicking off this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. when the No. 50 car, the Dale Drew Racing trailer, Drew, Gallagher and Brown will be at REI at Settlers Crossing in North Conway.
“We’re going to have three or four different Sharpie colors for people to choose from,” said Gallagher. “We’ll have a template so their name stays within a designated area. If you make the donation, you’re going to get a raffle ticket and your name goes on the car and your ticket goes into a bucket”
On Saturday, March 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the car, trailer, Brown, Drew and Gallagher will be at the North Conway Walmart.
On Friday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the hood will be at JD Tool & Hardware in the Conway Marketplace.
“Joe (Thibodeau, owner of the store) said to bring the hood down for a day,” Gallagher said. “He's going to buy it for his employees, they can all sign in. And if they win, the hoods going to hang in the shop for six months, then he's going to donate it back to the teen center.
On Saturday, April 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the car, trailer, Brown, Drew and Gallagher will be at Beep Beep Deli Mart on Route 16 in Conway.
Current plans call for the teen center children to attend the race on April 16.
“I’m hoping to take 50,” said Gallagher. “Fifty for the car number. We want to take 50 kids to support car No. 50.”
The teen center is named after the late Chip Kennett, son of Theresa and Bayard Kennett of Conway. He died Jan. 17, 2015, from non-small-cell lung cancer at age 34 in Alexandria, Va.
“Dale said, too bad you don’t have Chip’s name to put on the hood,” Gallagher said. “And I'm like, well, let's make some phone calls. So we actually have Chip’s signature from a document. We got it down in Virginia and it was sent up to us."
He added: “I said to Bayard, how do you think Chip’s head would swell if he knew his name was on the hood of a NASCAR race car. He was, ‘Yeah, he’d be pumped.’”
Dale Drew Racing opens its 20-race season on April 2 in the 48th Icebreaker at Thompson Speedway in Thompson, Conn. Drew has lofty goals but gives all the credit to Brown.
“We (he and partner Aymie Mullins) bought the car late last year,” he said. “We raced it the last two races in the Granite State tour. We were four seconds on the lead with four left to go and blew a right-front tire at Lee (Speedway), and we won at Star (Speedway in Epping). So the car is dominating. It's not just the car, it’s because Gabe is that good.”
Drew shared his passion for giving back to the community.
“I want these kids to see someone, Gabe has just turned 20, so he’s a bit older than them but look at what he’s doing right here in town,” he said. “Gabe works his butt off. I want them to see that with a little hard work, perseverance and a little help from the community, you can do something.”
If you are unable to make it to one of the hood signing events, you can reach out to the recreation department at (603) 901-1139 to make an appointment to sign it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.