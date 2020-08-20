BRIDGTON, Maine — The Bridgton Highlands Mens and Ladies Doubles Open, the third tournament of the summer season, consisted of a strong field that included nine teams in the ladies draw and eight teams for the men, with a total of 34 athletes on Aug. 1. The tennis draw was the biggest turnout for the summer so far, according to Bridgton Highlands’ Tennis Director Justin Chaffee.
In the first semifinal match of the men’s main draw, defending champions John Tanzman/Bob Yanuck played at the top of their games to defeat Arthur Goldsmith/James Molloy 8-2.
In the second semifinal, Jason Cicero/Brian Johnson battled past John Russell/Michael Coleman 8-4.
The men’s final contained a high level of play throughout with Tanzman/Yanuck defending their title to capture the championship 8-4 over Cicero/Johnson.
In the first ladies semifinal match, last year’s champion Carol Kelley partnered with Mikita Orsoz to cruise to an 8-1 victory over Sherri Bernier/Alena McDonough.
In the second semifinal, Diana Doyle/Bridgette Herlihy squeaked by Anna Romer/Lee Fitzsimons 8-6.
Both ladies teams maintained their momentum into the final, with Kelley/Orsoz capturing the championship 8-3 over Doyle/Herlihy.
In the finals of the Gentlemen’s Consolation bracket, John Waldie/Jeff Rydman defeated Ryan and Terry Classen.
In the finals of the Ladies Consolation bracket, Lynn Fusco/Phoebe Smith were victorious over Julie Conlon/Mary Johnson.
Chaffee was impressed by the high quality of tennis in both draws and thanked the teams for their participation.
“We had a great turnout of members and guests and the quality of play was exciting to watch,” he said. “A special thank you to Mike and Lynn Fusco for helping run a great tournament and to Bridgton Highlands Golf and Tennis for hosting the event along with George Thomas for his hard work in keeping the courts in great shape.”
