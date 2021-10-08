CONWAY — Despite a nasty fall, 84-year-old North Conway powerlifter Ted Sares recovered to win a first place trophy in the “September to Remember” meet in Boston on Sept. 25.
Sares breezed through the strict curls (his signature lift), but did only fair in the benchpress and deadlift. All-in-all, he made five of seven attempts. According to Sares, this event “featured super strong older lifters and despite a relatively small turnout, it was daunting and loads of fun.”
Sares believes he may be the oldest active competitor in North America. An 83-year-old Texan has returned to the platform but powerlifters over 80 are far and few between.
Looking ahead, Sares has his eyes on the APA “Bay State Open” in Hanson, Mass. on Nov. 6 (or alternatively the “Turkey Day Bash” in Boston on Nov. 27).
He also mentioned Kennett High graduate Jes Swisher who recently broke some Southern Powerlifting Federation world records in Tennessee. He said that the well-trained Jes, who now lives in Rhode Island, has become a force in the sport and has a great future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.