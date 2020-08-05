OSSIPEE — Powerlifter Wayne Grenier of Ossipee went a perfect nine for nine in a record-breaking performance at the APA’s Cam-Am (Canadian-American) open in Brattleboro, Vt. last Saturday. His best squat was 185 pounds, best bench press was 195 pounds, and best deadlift was 340 pounds for a lofty total of 720 pounds.
Grenier, 70, weighs 198 pounds, and is now ranked fourth in the APA world rankings.
Of the 40 who signed up to compete (including Ted Sares of North Conway who passed up the event), only 11 showed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, extreme precautions were taken to safeguard the lifters, including sanitizing the bar, mask wearing when not lifting and social distancing. The meet was deemed a great success.
The APA/WPA World Championships will not take place in Canada this September due to the pandemic, but a team has been at work to make sure the event happens. The 2020 World Championships will still take place in multiple locations simultaneously during the date range of Sept. 12-20. Many sites are already secured and ready to proceed.
