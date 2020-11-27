New England Nordic Ski Association is psyched to be partnering with LL Bean and some northeastern Ski Centers in a fun, free, engaging youth cross country ski game this winter: XC Ski Bingo! We realize almost all of you are still waiting for snow… so while you wait you can start planning how you’ll get Bingo
Participating ski touring centers in New Hampshire include Dartmouth Cross-Country Ski Center; Great Glen Trails; Gunstock; Jackson Ski Touring Foundation and Waterville Valley Resort.
You can download your Bingo card at tinyurl.com/y589utu9.
The rules to play are:
1. Must be under 14 years of age to play.
2. Game runs from December 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021.
3. Get “Bingo” by completing the activities and skiing at the Centers in a full row, column or diagonal.
4. Document your activities and the Ski Centers you skied at with photos and mark your Bingo card.
5. Fill out the Bingo entry form at nensa.net/xc-ski-bingoonce you’ve completed Bingo. You will include your activity and Ski Center photos and a picture of your marked Bingo card.
6. Follow all New Hampshire COVID-19 Regulations: nh.gov/covid19.
7. Get outside and have fun!
8. Direct any questions to kait@nensa.net
Every few weeks we will raffle off LL Bean US Ski Team Pom Hats and$20 LL Bean gifts cards to players who completed Bingo. Players can submit more than one Bingo throughout the season if each one is unique.
Bingo card activity details.
Backcountry ski: Ski off groomed trails. Could even be in your backyard!
Build a ski jump: Build a jump and have fun skiing off it.
ID a tree on your ski: Go for a ski, find a cool tree, and identify what kind of tree it is.
ID a wild animal on your ski: Go for a ski, look for a wild animal, and identify the animal.
Log your ski activities: Keep a log for one week of all your ski activities (i.e. where you went, what you did, how long you skied, anything special about your ski, etc.).
Make and pack a snack: Make a tasty snack at home and eat it during or after your ski.
Make ice cream while you ski: Mix ice and rock salt in a larger (sealable) container attached to a rope. Put ½ a cup of heavy cream, ½ a cup of whole milk, ¼ cup of sugar, ¼ teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon of vanilla in a smaller (sealable) container and then nestle that container in the larger container, attach it to your waist with the rope, and ski around dragging the container behind you until you have ice cream!
Night ski: Ski after dark with light from the moon or a headlamp.
Obstacle course: Build an obstacle course (bicycle bumps, jumps, slalom etc.) and then have fun skiing it.
One ski balance challenge: Ski down a hill with only one ski without putting your other foot down (try it on both sides).
Ski and draw your loop: Ski your favorite loop, take mental note of special features, and then draw a map of your loop.
Ski somewhere new: Ski somewhere new to you (i.e.ski center, trail, public land etc.).
Ski to a special destination: Can be a neat feature, hilltop, or any spot that’s special to you.
Ski to the high point: Ski to the highest point possible at the location where you are skiing.
Ski with a household member.
Ski with just arms/poles: Ski at least 10 minutes with just your arms/poles.
Ski with just legs: Ski at least 10 minutes with just your legs.
Slalom ski: Set up a slalom course on a downhill and ski it. Can set up two parallel slalom courses and “race” a household member.
Teach someone something about skiing.
The New England Nordic Ski Association, according to its website, “is the umbrella organization for Nordic skiing events in the region. We are a member-supported service organization that promotes the culture of cross-country skiing by creating opportunities for youth, athletes, coaches, officials and skiers of all levels. NENSA provides the support structure necessary to bring cross-country skiers to their highest potential at regional, national and international events.”
NENSA’s mission is “implementing educational, recreational and competitive programs at all levels to sustain a vital and active cross-country skiing community throughout New England.”
