CONWAY — Six days of exciting baseball culminated last week with the MWV U12 All-Stars winning the District D Bracket finals at Whitaker Field in North Conway. The local sultans of swat pounded the ball and got a one-hit pitching gem from Oliver Dean to defeat Plymouth 10-1 to punch their ticket to the state tournament which begins Tuesday.
MWV is scheduled to open tournament play in Barrington on Tuesday at 3 p.m. against the tourney-hosts Barrington at the BYA Field on Field A.
Eight teams are vying for the state championship in the U12 — 60-foot (basepaths) division. MWV, and Plymouth, as the district runner-up, also qualified along with Barrington, Belmont, Farmington, Gilford, Great Bay and Lebanon.
“I think we have a pretty good chance,” said MWV Coach Josh McAllister. “I know our team and I know baseball. I think we’ll be very competitive.”
He added: “We’re looking forward to the opportunity.”
June 27 also saw the Cal Ripken U-10 District A Bracket title decided. Great North Woods, which went undefeated to reach the championship game at Whitaker Field, topped the MWV All-Stars for the second time is six days winning 10-0.
MWV, to its credit, fell 10-6 to GNW on June 22 and worked its way through the loser’s bracket to reach the finals.
“MWV played great to get another shot at Great North Woods,” said McAllister, who also served as the tournament director for both district championships.
Sadly, only the district winner advanced to the state tournament, which opens in Londonderry on Tuesday. Twelve teams — Great North Woods, Swansea, Bow, Exeter, Manchester, Rochester, Dover, Windham, Nashua, Gilford, Lebanon and hosts Londonderry — will play in the double-elimination event.
Great North Woods is scheduled to open the tourney against Dover on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Members of the MWV U-12 team, which is coached by MWV Cal Ripken President Josh McAllister, are Oliver Dean, Finn Williams, Bowen Brown, Izaih Grames, Chace Lubchansky, Jack McAllister, Liam Kennett, Logan McHenry, Jackson DeMartino, Liam Shackford, Sawyer Nelson, Bohdi Matturo, Brigham Killourie, Oliver DegliAngeli and Brannock Gagnon.
Members of the MWV U-10 team were Jake Lubchansky, Mason Moss, Broghan McManus, Dylan Calabro, Emmett O'Brien, Abbott DeVries, Kaelan Leathem, Tucker Day, Jackson Snow, Blair Lynch, Lyle Greenwood, Mason “Chase” Ramos, Brode James and Carter Sutton, along with coaches Jerry McManus, Jay Calabro and Jim Horrigan.
There were five teams in the double-elimination U10 tourney — MWV, Great North Woods, Berlin/Gorham, Plymouth and Littleton.
There were four teams in the U-12 tournament — MWV, Great North Woods, Berlin/Gorham and Plymouth.
The MWV U12 All-Stars opened their tournament (June 23) with a 5-1 victory over Plymouth at Black Fly Field and then earned a spot in the finals with a 14-8 victory over Great North Woods on (June 25).
“We’ve played Plymouth five times this summer,” said McAllister. “I knew going into the final that both teams qualified for the states, but I didn’t tell our guys that. I’ve gotten to know the Plymouth players really well. They’re just super nice kids.”
MWV scored twice in the first inning and never looked back.
“We stayed on top the whole way,” McAllister said.
Dean was masterful on the mound, striking out 15 (of the 18 outs), while allowing one hit.
“The first batter got a hit and after a walk, the run scored on an error,” McAllister said. “Oliver was unbelievable. When he was warming up, I looked over to (his dad) Andy Dean and said, ‘No one is touching him tonight.’”
Dean also helped his cause with a pair of hits, including a triple, while Williams had two hits and drove in a pair of runs and McAllister added a run-scoring single.
The winner of the MWV vs. Barrington game advances on in the double-elimination tournament to play the winner of Tuesday’s 6 p.m. game between Lebanon vs. Farmington game on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the BYA Field on Field A.
MWV is in the same half of the bracket as Barrington, Lebanon and Farmington, while Plymouth, Gilford, Great Bay and Belmont make up the other half.
The finals are scheduled for Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.