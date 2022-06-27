CONWAY — If things fell into place on Monday night, one local baseball team is packing for the state championships on Tuesday while another hopes to return to Whitaker Field in North Conway at 5 p.m. needing one more win to punch its ticket to the state tournament.
Six exciting days of baseball were expected to culminate at Whitaker Field in North Conway with the Cal Ripken U-10 District A Bracket and the U-12 District D Bracket finals scheduled for Monday night.
While results were not known as of press time, two MWV teams were both in action. The MWV U-10 All-Stars met Great North Woods on Monday night with the task of having to beat GNW twice in the double-elimination tournament to qualify for the state tournament. Great North Woods was undefeated coming into Monday night and handed MWV its lone loss, 10-6 last Wednesday at the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School Field. MWV needed to win to force one more game on Tuesday at 5 p.m for the title.
The MWV U-12 All-Stars came into Monday undefeated, needing to beat Plymouth one more time to advance to the state tournament next week. Plymouth had to beat MWV on Monday to set up one game for all the marbles at Whitaker Field on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
“It’s been great,” Josh McAllister, tournament director and coach of the MWV U-12 All-Stars, said on Monday morning by phone in Berlin where he was picking up a portable mound for Monday night’s game. The fence from Black Fly Field was also relocated to Whitaker Field in time for the first game. “A lot of good baseball. Both MWV teams are in a good position.”
There are five teams in the double-elimination U-10 tourney — MWV, Great North Woods, Berlin/Gorham, Plymouth and Littleton.
There are four teams in the U-12 tournament — MWV, Great North Woods, Berlin/Gorham and Plymouth.
Members of the MWV U-10 team are Jake Lubchansky, Mason Moss, Broghan McManus, Dylan Calabro, Emmett O'Brien, Abbott DeVries, Kaelan Leathem, Tucker Day, Jackson Snow, Blair Lynch, Lyle Greenwood, Mason “Chase” Ramos, Brode James and Carter Sutton.
The team’s coaches are McManus, Jay Calabro and Jim Horrigan.
Members of the MWV U-12 team, which is coached by MWV Cal Ripken President Josh McAllister, are Oliver Dean, Finn Williams, Bowen Brown, Izaih Grames, Chace Lubchansky, Jack McAllister, Liam Kennett, Logan McHenry, Jackson DeMartino, Liam Shackford, Sawyer Nelson, Bohdi Matturo, Brigham Killourie, Oliver DegliAngeli and Brannock Gagnon.
The MWV U-12 All-Stars opened their tournament last Thursday with a 5-1 victory over Plymouth at Black Fly Field. Plymouth struck first, scoring in the opening inning. The first two Plymouth players reached on a slow-roller and a hit that bounced off home plate. The run scored on a hit over second base.
“That was hit from there,” McAllister said. “Oliver Dean shut them down from that point on.”
MWV tied the score in the fourth inning on an RBI double by Lubchansky and took the lead for good with three runs in the fifth frame. Brown walked and went to second on a passed ball, Jack McAllister laced a single and promptly stole second to put runners on second and third. DegliAngeli had a check-swing bunt that led to some fielding woes by Plymouth that brought home Brown, McAllister and DegliAngeli, making it 5-1.
On Saturday afternoon, the MWV U-12 All-Stars punched their ticket to the finals with a 14-8 victory over Great North Woods. Games got the win on the mound, while Brown also saw action on the bump for the hosts.
Plymouth beat Great North Woods on Sunday to earn a rematch with MWV.
The MWV U-10 All-Stars took a little longer route to the finals. The hometown nine fell 10-6 to Great North Woods in the opening round, but Coach McManus quickly put things into a positive light.
“We’re going to have to take the hard road, which means we get an opportunity to play another couple of games to get (to the state tourney),” he said following the setback.
In the consolation bracket, MWV topped Berlin-Gorham on Friday; rolled over Littleton in three innings on the 15-run mercy rule on Friday; and beat Plymouth on Saturday to earn the opportunity to play Great North Woods again.
The U-10 State Championships are scheduled to be held in Londonderry, beginning on July 5.
The U-12 State Championships are scheduled to be held in Barrington, beginning on July 5.
