CONWAY — The White Mountains Chapter of NEMBA (New England Mountain Biking Association) will host three mountain bike group rides Friday at 1 p.m. These rides are designed for showcasing the variety of mountain biking trails here in the North Conway region and will be led by veteran riders from the WM NEMBA Chapter.
Novice riders will meet at the Wal-Mart parking lot adjacent to the Hemlock trail head. Veteran rider Mike Sachse will lead an 8-mile ride on the East Side trail network. The ride route will be communicated at the start of the ride but will most likely include trails like; Pillar-to-Pond, Sticks and Stones, Knot and Muffler mountain bike trails.
More advanced riders will assemble at Marshall Conservation Area on the West Side Road. Two rides will leave from the Marshall parking lot. One will be through the Marshall property led by veteran rider Jean Lee. This will be a 10-mile ride with the route most likely including; Lucille's, Holy Cow, Quarry, Lager"s Lane, 2 Up, T-Bone and Shumway trails.
The other ride will be led by Jeremiah Beach, WMNEMBA president. This 12-mile ride will include the Mineral Site trail.
Following the group rides, the chapter will hold its summer membership meeting at 5 p.m. at Saco River Brewing in Fryeburg, Maine. After the meeting, there will be a barbecue food truck, fresh run of Hopstroski beer and music by the Shanty Stompers. This should be a really fun time. To get more information and to sign up for group rides go to goldenvolunteer.com and search opportunities> curate.
