Bids must include the following: first and last name of the bidding party; mailing address; phone number and bid amount.
Bidding starts at $2,000 and all bids must me made in $100 increments. Please specify if you are bidding on the green skimobile or the red skimobile.
Bidding will close at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 21. Any bids received after that will not be accepted.
Bidding updates will be sent every Monday via e-mail to the address the bid was sent from. The current high bid will be posted on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter as well as at conwayrec.com every time there is a new high bid.
Bids will not be accepted via phone.
The winning bidder will be notified March 22. Full payment must be made by March 28. The winning bidder is responsible for transporting the skimobile and must make arrangements to pick up and transport their skimobile from Conway to their home. The skimobiles will be sold as is.
The Friends of Conway Rec Inc. is a 501c3. All members are volunteers. Each year, the Friends of Conway Rec Inc. scholarships between 25-40 percent of the children who attend the Conway Rec Summer Camp. In addition, The Friends of Conway Rec Inc. scholarships members of the Chip Kennett Teen Center for both registration fees and field trip fees. The board of directors for the Friends of Conway Rec Inc. appreciates your support.
