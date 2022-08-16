8-17-22 KHS girls basketball to hold car wash

Eagles (from left) Abigail Hynes, Kaylee McLellan, Coach Larry Meader, and Haylee Burke scrub down a car at the Kennett High School girls' basketball team car wash by the Mountain Center Physical Therapy in Conway Village last summer. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — Need your car washed? Come support the Kennett High School girls’ basketball team when it holds a car wash at the Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center in Center Conway on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Coach Larry Meader and his Eagles will be donating all proceeds directly to benefit the guests at the Adult Day Center.

