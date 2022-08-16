Eagles (from left) Abigail Hynes, Kaylee McLellan, Coach Larry Meader, and Haylee Burke scrub down a car at the Kennett High School girls' basketball team car wash by the Mountain Center Physical Therapy in Conway Village last summer. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — Need your car washed? Come support the Kennett High School girls’ basketball team when it holds a car wash at the Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center in Center Conway on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Coach Larry Meader and his Eagles will be donating all proceeds directly to benefit the guests at the Adult Day Center.
“We wanted to wrap up our summer by giving back to the community for all of the support that we’ve received,” Meader said by phone on Friday. “We’re excited about the event and hope people will come out for a car wash.
The Eagles closed the book on its “One Team One Mission” summer tournament tour recently by going a perfect 6-0 and repeating as the Battle at the Crossroads champions in Epping July 23-24.
The tournament was the third in three weeks for the Eagles who were runners-up at the St. Joseph’s College Tournament in Standish, Maine July 9-10; and won the annual New Hampshire Technical Institute Girls High School Tournament in Concord on July 16. The girls from Conway went 14-2 over three weeks.
“If you have never seen this beautiful location, you will also have a chance to see our spot here and learn more about us,” the MWVADC Facebook page states. “The Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center is a facility specially designed to provide care and services to older adults in a comfortable, home-like setting. We exist to provide joy, pleasure, a sense of purpose and meaning for our participants and peace of mind and respite for the caregivers. Families, guests and staff are a community, and we focus on engaging and maximizing physical, cognitive, emotional and social health and well-being.
“The MWV Adult Day Center brings joy to its guests by helping them do the things they enjoy. It’s about personalized engagement with purpose and helping build quality of life. The Center provides structured activities, art and music, and physical activity.”
The car wash donations will go directly into the activities program to help purchase some wish list items for the guests to enjoy. Come get your car washed by the Kennett girls’ basketball team and see the facility. For more information, go to mwvadultdaycenter.org or on Facebook.
On top of a successful tournament schedule, the Eagles dominated the Laconia Summer League.
“We’re all done for now but these girls love to play and compete so much that I had to open up the gym for them (Thursday night),” Meader said, laughing. “As a coach, I love their commitment and enthusiasm.”
