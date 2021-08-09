JERICHO, Vt. — The Mount Washington Valley was well represented at the 2021 U.S. Biathlon Association’s National Rollerski Championships in Jericho, Vt., over the weekend. Two-time U.S. Olympian Sean Doherty took top honors to open the championships on Saturday, while fellow former Kennett High standouts Grace and Theo Castonguay are continuing to make their mark in the sport.
In biathlon, which combines the skills of cross-country skiing (rollerblading in this case) and marksmanship, competitors try to hit five targets from the prone position which are 1.8-inch in diameter targets 50 meters (164 feet) away, and then shoot from a standing position at targets which are 4.5 inches in size, and also 50 meters away.
Doherty, 26, from Center Conway and racing for the National Guard Biathlon, shot perfectly in both the prone and standing stations to win the men’s sprint race on Saturday in 24:33.
Fellow U.S. World Cup teammates Leif Nordgren of Hinesburg, Vt., racing for the Vermont National Guard, was second with one miss each from the prone and standing positions, finishing in 25:24. Paul Schommer of Appleton, Wisc., racing for Team Crosscut, who also had one miss in the prone and standing rounds, was third in 25:45.
Clare Egan of Cape Elizabeth, Maine, racing for the U.S. Biathlon Association, was the top female with one miss from the prone platform to finish in 20:33.
Wisconsin native Deedra Irwin of the National Guard Biathlon was second overall with just one miss from the standing round, finishing in 21:06.9. Just a second behind on 21:07.9 was Susan Dunklee of Barton, Vt., and the Craftsbury GRP/USBA, who took third despite two miles while standing and one from the prone position.
Last March, Doherty teamed with Dunklee to give the United States its first medal in the single mixed relay since 2o17 when they took top honors in Nove Mesto in the Czech Republic.
Doherty, a 2014 and 2018 Olympian, is the most decorated junior biathlete ever with 10 career medals (four gold, four silver and two bronze).
Theo Castonguay, 17, of Jackson competing in the youth men division, finished third overall out of a field of seven racers to land on the podium after Saturday’s sprint race. Skiing for SOHO, Castonguay, had three misses from the standing station and one from the prone to finish in 21:51.
Thor Sheppard of Yellowstone, Mont., racing for Altius, won the youth men division in 21:31 with two misses while standing and one while prone. Wes Campbell of Park City, Utah, racing for SOHO/PCSS was second in 21:36 with three misses apiece at both shooting stations.
Grace Castonguay, 19, of Jackson, was competing in just her third biathlon event, representing SOHO, she was ninth out of 13 racers in Saturday’s junior women’s division, finishing in 27:02 with four misses from the prone and three at the standing station.
Minnesota Biathlon’s Cheresa Bouley of Elk River, Minn., won the race in 23:22 with just two prone misses. Lina Farra of Heber City, Utah, racing for National Guard Biathlon, was second with two standing misses and a time of 24:06, while Helen Wilson of Eagle River, Ala., racing for Team Crosscut, took third with one miss at each station and a time of 24:20.
The women and men competed in a mass start race on Sunday, which consisted of four shooting stations, two prone and two standing.
For the women, Egan took top honors with just one miss at the second standing station to finish with a time of 37:08. Dunklee was second with one miss at the first standing platform and two at the second standing station, finishing in 38:03, while Kelsey Dickinson of Winthrop, Wash., racing for CGRP, was third in 39:22 with four standing misses and two prone miscues.
For the men, Schommer took first in 38:15 with one prone and one standing miss. Doherty was second in 38:55 despite three prone and one standing miss. Nordgren took third with two prone misses and three standing miscues in 39:36.
Sunday was pursuit day for the juniors and youth races, but four shooting stations. Theo Castonguay, with three prone and four standing misses, again landed on the podium out of a field of seven, finishing second overall in 32:04.
Sheppard took first in 31:45 with three misses in prone and three standing, while Campbell rounded out the top three in third place in 32:22 with four prone misses and six standing miscues.
Grace Castonguay was sixth overall in 41:55 with seven prone misses and five standing misses.
Wilson won the pursuit in 35:42 with two misses each in standing and prone. Emma Stertz of Grand Rapids, Minn., racing for Crosscut/St. Scholastica was second with just two misses at the second prone station to finish in 36:00, while Lexie Madigan of Truckee, Calif., racing for Crosscut was third with four standing misses and just one prone miscue to finish in 38:01.
“Big congratulations to Theo Castonguay who took silver in a very competitive field in (Sunday’s) pursuit at summer Nationals,” shared proud om Lynn Castonguay on Facebook. “It was a fun and busy spectators race today… especially for us with two racers on course at the same time! Grace Castonguay skied super fast; we are so proud of her at this, her third ever biathlon race!”
Since 1973, the Vermont National Guard has maintained a dedicated biathlon program at the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho, one of the oldest biathlon facilities in the United States. According to the Vermont National Guard, “Doherty, a 12W carpentry and masonry specialist with Detachment 1, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Garrison Support Command, is serving his fourth year with the Vermont Army National Guard.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.