CONWAY — The annual Conway Parks & Recreation Department’s Turkey Trot took center stage last Friday, and once again it was a terrific event.
“It went great,” said Michael Lane, assistant recreation director. “It’s always a fun event, but this year things went so smoothly. We had great races and were able to send a lot of happy kiddos home with turkeys and ribbons.”
He added: “Special thanks to selectmen Steve Porter and Jaqueline Porter who donated all of this year’s turkeys, we are truly grateful.”
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, runners had to pre-register for the second year in a row, and they again come out in droves, lacing up their running shoes to give it their best trot.
“We had a really good turnout,” Lane said.
Age groups were broken up into four different sections with boys and girls races for each age group. The winner from each race received a turkey, while all participants earned a Turkey Trot ribbon. Conway Rec also raffled off one turkey (four total) to each age group.
First to toe the starting line on the shortest course of the event were girls and boys aged 5-6. Aubrey Bernier for the girls and Callum Peterson for the boys ran to victory, while Madelynn Grant was victorious in the raffle.
For the boys and girls aged 7-8, on a progressively longer course, Jaxson Snow took top honors for the boys and Lorelei Osetek was the fastest girl. Calvin Fougere was the raffle winner.
In the 9-10 age category, Catherine Ferriter led the way for the girls and Chase Brooks topped the field for the boys, while Mason Moss had the lucky raffle ticket.
In the longest race of the night, the 11-12 year-olds wrapped the trot up in style with two dandy races. Shannon Fay was the top girl and Carter Stearns sprinted to victory for the boys. Gage Grant, who was second in the trot, was the winner in the raffle.
