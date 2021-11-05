CONWAY — The Conway Parks and Recreation Department is pleased to announce a full return of senior/adult programs this fall at the Conway Rec. For more information or to register, please go to conwayrec.com or contact director of senior activities Todd Gallagher at (603) 901-1139.
Programs include:
Coffee and Cribbage — A new opportunity for seniors and adults Tuesdays from 9:30-11:30 a.m. beginning on Oct. 12 and running through the end of May. We invite you and your friends to join us at the Conway Rec in our conference room where we will offer coffee and socially-fun games including but not limited to cribbage.
Other card games as well as Scrabble, chess and checkers will be offered. Have a game you’d like to play but are not sure it will be offered, contact our office. There is no charge and no need to register for this drop-in program.
Mah Jongg — We will once again be offering a weekly adult Mah Jongg game beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 13 and will run from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Mah Jongg is a game of Chinese-origin usually played by four people with 144 tiles that are drawn and discarded until one player secures a winning hand. All are welcome whether you are experienced or just learning. Mah Jongg will take place every Wednesday through the end of May.
Adult Fitness — Fall Circuit Exercise Class with instructor Frann Ravid will take place Monday, Wednesday and Fridayss from 8:30-9:30 a.m. outdoors on the rec field. This program will begin on Monday, Oct. 4 and run through Friday, Nov. 12. The cost of the program is $35 and you can register at conwayrec.com — space is limited, so don’t delay.
We ask that participants park all the way in the back of the premises by the Conway Elementary School’s playground. Please do not use the Conway Elementary staff parking. If you need assistance or handicap parking, please contact the recreation office (603) 901-1139.
Belknap Mill — On Tuesday, Oct. 26, the Conway Recreation Department will offer a senior/adult trip to the Belknap Mill Museum in Laconia. The trip will depart at 10 a.m. and return at approximately 4:30 p.m. The cost is $30 and includes lunch at Hart’s Turkey Farm, admission to the museum and transportation.
Oxford Casino — On Tuesday, Nov. 16, the department will offer a senior/adult trip to Oxford Casino in Oxford, Maine. The trip is scheduled to depart at 9:30 a.m. and return at 5 p.m. The cost is $10.
To register for either of these trips go to conwayrec.com. If you are unable to register online, please contact our office and we can assist you. Space is limited for both trips, so don’t delay and get signed up.
