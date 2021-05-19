CONWAY — The Chip Kennett Teen Center at the Conway Recreation Department is happy to announce the return of “Step-up Week” for all fifth-grade students in the Conway School District. June 1-3 will be the dates of this year’s event.
Each school will have its own evening to come and see what the Teen Center has to offer for them when they start next year as sixth-graders. All fifth- graders are invited to attend this event.
“So, each of you grab a classmate and bring them along for a night of fun,” Teen Center Coordinator Todd Gallagher said.
Tuesday, June 1 is Conway Elementary night; Wednesday, June 2 will be John Fuller night and Thursday, June 3 will be Pine Tree night.
The hours will be 5 to 8:30 p.m. each night.
“You will get a full tour and use of the facility including the gym, game room, lounge, arts and crafts room, ping pong room and all outdoor fields,” said Gallagher. “We will also have refreshments in the Kennett Commons to cap off the night.” The Chip Kennett Teen Center is a drop-in program for all sixth, seventh and eighth grade students in the Conway School District.
During the school year we will be open Tuesday through Friday evenings from 5-8:30 p.m.,” Gallagher said. “Saturdays will be special event days to include trips or off-site activities. Those hours may vary.”
He added: “We offer a safe place for kids to come and use all the amenities, as well as having snacks and meals during the week. The Teen Center is supervised at all times by the adult staff that we have in place.”
The cost of becoming a Teen Center member is $30 for the entire school year. But remember, Step-up Week is free!
“Please come and see what we are all about,” Gallagher said.
Bayard Winslow "Chip" Kennett II was born Dec. 23, 1980, in North Conway and died Jan. 17, 2015 from non-small-cell lung cancer at age 34 in Alexandria, Va. He worked for eight years on Capitol Hill serving as staff to his home state senators, Judd Gregg and John Sununu.
According to the plaque, “Chip, as he was known to everyone, was affiliated with the recreation department for 14 years as a camper, counselor, coach and as a proud supporter."
He was a full-time summer staff member for four years. He officiated all sports and coached in the Babe Ruth program, the plaque notes. “Although Chip left us in 2015, his spirit and zest for life, along with his love for family, friends town and school, shall forever be deeply embedded in these walls.”
If you have any questions please contact, Todd Gallagher, at (603) 901-1139 or by email at Todd@conwayrec.com.
