BRIDGTON, Maine — Bridgton Highlands Golf and Tennis hosted its final tennis tournament of the 2020 season on September 12. The annual Harvest Hills Mixed Doubles Tennis Tournament fundraiser event consisted of a strong field of 14 teams and the tennis players were gifted with ideal conditions, which paved the way for a fun atmosphere and great tennis.
In the top half semifinal match of the main draw, father and daughter duo of Art and Megan Goldsmith defeated Mike Coleman and Lorraine Dokas.
In the bottom half of the draw, last year’s finalist, Dave Chaffee, partnered with Mikita Orsoz to battle past husband and wife duo of Bruce and Joanne Camire.
In the championship match, Goldsmith/Goldsmith maintained their momentum and crafty under spin to capture the 2020 Harvest Hills Mixed Doubles Championship title, with an 8-3 victory over Chaffee/Orsoz.
In the consolation draw, last year’s winners Mike Fusco/Lynn Fusco booked a spot in the final for the second straight year after defeating husband and wife duo, John and Jimeye Russell.
In the second semifinal, husband and wife, Dave and Sherri Bernier outplayed Bob Yunuck and Robin Kosstrin. In the final, Fusco/Fusco gave it their all to defend their title, but Bernier/Bernier hung on to win 9-7.
Bridgton Highlands Tennis Director Justin Chaffee thanked all the players for their participation and excellent play throughout the tournament and for helping support a great cause.
“The Harvest Hills tournament is a special tournament to end the year on and is our way as tennis players to give back and support the animals that need homes,” he said. “A special thank you to Mike and Lynn Fusco for assisting to set up a great tournament, Bridgton Highlands Golf and Tennis for hosting the event and Joan McBurnie of Harvest Hills Animal Shelter for her work and sponsoring the tournament."
The Harvest Hills Animal Shelter is a non-profit organization that cares for neglected, stray and abandoned animals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.