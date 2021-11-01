CONWAY — It was a tale of two seasons for the Kennett High football team this fall. The Eagles were the last team in the Granite State to score a touchdown, not finding the end zone until the fourth game of the season. KHS finished the season on a three-game winning streak and outscored every other team in Division II over that stretch with 126 points.
Kennett put the icing on its season Friday night by winning a 14th straight Carroll County Championship Trophy by easily topping rival Kingswood 43-0 at Gary Millen Stadium unbent groomed field in the state. Tip of the cap to the KHS grounds crew for its amazing work on all of the fields this fall.
The win lifted the Eagles to 4-4 with one game listed as a “no played contest” against Belmont-Gilford due to COVID.
Kingswood fell to 0-9 in a rebuilding campaign.
Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Eagles and Knights did not meet. The Eagles had been scheduled to host Kingswood in the annual Carroll County Championship game, which is traditionally the final one in a nine-game regular-season schedule. Given the late start to the season and to try to be fair to everyone, the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association and its football committee adopted an open tournament playoff system for this fall. Everyone makes the playoffs.
Kennett scored all of its points in the first half on Friday and making that 43-point tally all the more impressive is the hosts only had the football for 10 seconds in the first quarter. The Knights held the ball with 11 minutes and 50 seconds in the first frame. They were able to pick up two first downs on their opening possession and were aided by a couple of penalties on the Eagles which kept the drive alive.
“That might be an all-time low (in terms of the time of possession in a quarter), Vaughn Beckwith, Eagles’ head coach, said. “We made the most of what little time we had.”
When forced to punt, the boys from Wolfeboro were able to get the ball right back when the Eagles bobbled and ultimately fumbled it on the Kennett 48. Four plays later, Kennett junior Evan Koroski cleaning blocked the punt, giving the hosts the ball on the Kennett 47.
On it’s first offensive play, coming with 6:07 left in the period, quarterback Camden Bailey went to the air and found a streaking Tyler Walcott all along down the right sidelines. He caught the pass in stride and scored untouched. Daven Bailey successfully booted the extra point, putting the Eagles in front 7-0. The scoring drive took all of 10 seconds.
“We had run the ball on our first play all season,” said Beckwith. “I said, ‘Let’s change it up.’ The way (Kingwood) lines up for the spread, the play (the “nine”) was there and Tyler ran by the kid and Camden through a nice ball.”
Kingswood, which has been outscored 382-32, was able to close out the rest of the quarter with the ball, again aided by Kennett penalties, but turned it over when the Knights were stopped on fourth down on the Eagles’ 46.
Three plays later, Kennett was back in the end zone. Running back Tanner Bennett had a 33-yard run, and on the next play went 24 yards up the middle untouched for the TD with 10:43 left in the quarter. A bobbled snap on the extra point led to Isaiah Mojica scooping up the ball and scrambling around the right end and running through two defenders to get the two-point conversion, making it 15-0.
The Eagles got the ball back less than a minute later when they recovered a fumble. Starting from the Kennett 43, the Eagles went 57 yards on three plays (Koroski had a 33-yard run), capped off by senior Brady Robitaille scoring on a 4-yard run for his first varsity touchdown, which led to a jubilant celebration with his teammates.
“The highlight of the night might have been the way the boys celebrated with Brady,” Beckwith said. “Brady has worked so hard this season. He loves to lift, practice and play the game. He’s a great teammate.”
Daven Bailey tacked on the extra point, stretching the lead to 22-0. with 9:43 left in the quarter.
If once is nice, twice is better. Four plays later, a bad snap led to Robitaille tackling the Kingswood punter on the Knights’ 2-yard line.
On the next play, Robitaille scored his second touchdown with a 2-yard dive up the middle. with 8:01 left in the first half. Dave Bailey’s extra point extended Kennett’s advantage to 29-0.
The Eagles scored on their next possession after senior TJ Holland forced a Kingswood turnover at the Knights’ 18. Bailey hit Mojica on a nice 16-yard catch and run, and on the next play, Bailey threw a TD pass to the right corner that junior Elijah Littlefield hauled in for his first varsity touchdown.
“We were all happy for Elijah, he’s another great teammate,” said Beckwith. Daven Bailey added the PAT, increasing the score to 36-0 with 6:21 in the quarter.
Kennett got the football back again when Koroski blocked his second punt of the night and Kyle Stearns recovered the ball on the Kingswood 33.
“We knew we could block (Kingwood’s punts),” Beckwith said. “We fixed Evan’s technique, moving his hands, a little bit, and had good success. It’s difficult for just one person to stop Evan.”
Kennett closed out the scoring with 1:04 left in the half with Bennett capping a five-play, 33-yard drive with a 22-yard touchdown run down the right sideline. Two Knights appeared to have the angle on him at the 12, but Bennett shifted into another gear and scored untouched. Dave Bailey toed the extra point to close out a five TD quarter.
The Eagles had a little fun and went into their bag of tricks on Halloween weekend on this drive. First, there was a direct snap to Bennett that picked up 9 yards. Then Bailey handed off to Koroski, who then threw a 3-yard pass to Bennett, but a penalty negated the play.
At halftime, seniors Camden Bailey, Tanner Bennett, Hunter Daggett, TJ Holland, Isaiah Mojica, Brady Robitaille and Colin Sheldon were introduced and received a nice ovation from the Kennett spectators.
Kennett’s starters did not see the field in the second half until the final two plays of the game when Bailey moved to center and Mojica to quarterback to take a knee twice.
“It’s become our tradition to have the seniors on the field for the last couple of plays in order to recognize them one last time,” Beckwith said.
The final horn sounded, and after shakings hands with the Knights, the Eagles celebrated by hoisting the championship trophy.
Sadly, there will be no playoffs for Kennett this fall, and the game with Belmont-Gilford will not be rescheduled.
“It was a tale of two seasons for us with COVID in-between,” said Beckwith. “We had a really tough first month. We felt we’d be in good shape if we could have come out of our first four games 2-2, but we went 1-3. Looking back at the season, we were probably two or three plays away from beating St. Thomas (7-2, and beat KHS 10-0), and six or seven plays from beating Plymouth (6-3, a 30-14 loss, but Kennett led 14-13 at halftime), but woulda, coulda, shoulda.”
He added: “What I’m really happy about is although we started 1-4, the boys never gave up and we still practiced with a purpose. They all wanted to play well for each other. We literally only had two games with all our starters. We got off to a slow start with injuries and then COVID affected us. That said, we ended up 4-4, and this team had a chance to be a lilt bit better than that.”
Division II standings heading into the final week of the regular season has Timberlane atop the East bracket at 9-0, followed by St. Thomas, 7-2; Plymouth, 6-3; Gilford-Belmont, 5-3; Kennett, 4-4; Sanborn, 4-5; Pembroke, 2-7; Merrimack Valley, 1-8; and Kingswood, 0-8.
In the West, Lebanon is 8-0, followed by Milford, 6-2; Hanover, 6-3; Souhegan, 5-3; Manchester West, 4-3; Bow, 4-3; Hollis-Brookline, 2-7; Hillsboro-Deering-Hopkinton, 1-6; and John Stark, 1-8.
The quarterfinal match-ups for the opening round of the Division II playoffs have No. 1 Timberlane hosting No. 8 Gilford-Belmont; No. 4 St. Thomas hosting No. 5 Hanover; No. 2 Lebanon hosting No. 7 Souhegan; and No. 3 Milford hosting No. 6 Plymouth. Games are scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m
