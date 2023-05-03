Sunday, April 30 — dark skies and pouring rain were a fitting setting for what transpired at TD Garden. Anticipation and energy for a Game 7 were at the highest it’s been since their last final appearance four years ago. As the clock wound down, it looked like the Boston Bruins would survive a first-round scare and continue a historic season. Instead, what we’d witness would be one of the bitterest pills we could swallow. An equalizer with a minute to go followed by a dagger in overtime.
I could go into detail about the catastrophic choke we witnessed, or how Jim Montgomery didn’t coach this team properly over seven games, or how going for these records put so much unnecessary pressure on this group of players, or better yet, how they made clearing a puck look like me trying to solve AP calc. I’m not shocked though, the Bruins losing in the spring is something I’ve become accustomed to since 2011.
This team and its core are at the level of the Atlanta Braves from 1991-2005 where they had stellar regular seasons but finished with just one championship and countless disappointments.
I often ask this question: Why do I care so much? The sun still comes out and I still have other things to look forward to. Summer’s around the corner, which means more things to do and seeing friends. I think I care so much because sports are always there for us. We still have a team in championship contention with the Celtics. But there’s always something to look forward to throughout the four seasons.
A devastating loss in April means there’s opening night to look forward to in October. You finish last in the American League East? There’s Opening
Day in April. The Patriots losing to the Buffalo Bills and missing the playoffs just means the countdown to training camp begins earlier than we hoped and September will soon be here.
While the pain of Sunday night won’t go away for a while, it comes with the territory. For every comeback from trailing 28-3 (in the Super Bowl to the Falcons with the Patriots winning 34-28 in overtime), there’s the ball going through the legs of Bill Buckner. For every Nathan Horton overtime winner, there’s the helmet catch. What makes sports so great is that everything evens itself out, it just depends on how long it is.
There will be a day when the Bruins raise another banner in the rafters of the Garden, all we can hope for is that this season’s the start of something good.
David Dolan, who recently received his degree from Granite State College in professional communication, loves sports and lives in Bartlett.
