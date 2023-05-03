Sunday, April 30 — dark skies and pouring rain were a fitting setting for what transpired at TD Garden. Anticipation and energy for a Game 7 were at the highest it’s been since their last final appearance four years ago. As the clock wound down, it looked like the Boston Bruins would survive a first-round scare and continue a historic season. Instead, what we’d witness would be one of the bitterest pills we could swallow. An equalizer with a minute to go followed by a dagger in overtime.

I could go into detail about the catastrophic choke we witnessed, or how Jim Montgomery didn’t coach this team properly over seven games, or how going for these records put so much unnecessary pressure on this group of players, or better yet, how they made clearing a puck look like me trying to solve AP calc. I’m not shocked though, the Bruins losing in the spring is something I’ve become accustomed to since 2011.

