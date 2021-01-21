By James Anderson
If you love to watch sports you know there is nothing wrong with pulling for players, and not just franchises. In fact, I would bet that while Yankee fans were chanting “Whose your daddy” to Pedro Martinez, they still loved to watch him pitch.
The same goes for Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. Although they now play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England fans are on the Buc’s Bandwagon. Make no mistake though there are plenty of Meat Packer fans around. Just like Notre Dame fans, Yankee fans, and M*A*S*H* fans, Packer fans are universal.
Sadly the NFC Championship path goes through Green Bay. Brady may with a win put Aaron Rodgers out to pasture (where Drew Brees headed after Sunday’s setback).
A Tampa loss might put Brady out grazing. They are at that age where it is time to think about retirement, franchises must plan for the future and so must the players. Retirement after all does not mean you sit on the couch and smoke cigars. It means trying something new that you never had time to do while working.
We better enjoy Brady, Gronk and Rodgers one more time, because it may be our last chance, and I think whoever wins this weekend at Lambeau will win the Super Bowl. I
It won’t be the same without them, but like most drunks, there comes a time when they switch from beer to whiskey. It just might be the ground game that determines the outcome in this one, which is the way it should be in football. Both teams can run the ball. Lambeau is not an advantage because of the weather — you don’t get used to the cold, it’s miserable for everyone.
Pack wins because they block and tackle better than Tampa Bay. Enjoy!
