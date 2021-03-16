CONWAY — The Kennett High ice hockey team was 2 inches away from the state championship game.
That’s how close the Eagles came to having the opportunity to play Berlin-Gorham in the Division III finals at Everett Arena in Concord. Senior assistant captain Colby Hall’s slap shot beat Hollis-Brookline/Derryfield (HB/D) goalie Ryan Morgan in the second period but the blast caromed off the crossbar. An inch or two lower and KHS goes on to win Wednesday’s semi-final 1-0.
Instead, the Warriors won the game 1-0 with the lone goal coming 3 minutes into overtime when center Jesse Gertz won an offensive zone faceoff back to defenseman Jacob Roy, who fired a quick shot that was deflected off a KHS defenseman past Bryson Wrobleski.
“That was the only way they were going to beat Bryson,” Michael Lane, Eagles’ head coach, said of his All-State goalie, who was superb turning away 40 shots in the contest.
“You can use every superlative in the dictionary to describe how Bryson played,” Lane said. “It was one of the best, if not the best performances I’ve ever seen by a kid in a hockey playoff game.”
He added: “Bryson is a kid who makes going to the rink every day fun for the entire coaching staff and his teammates. We tease him and he gives it right back. He also has so much class and has been a tremendous leader for our team. You don’t see many goalies get the ‘C’ but Bryson earned that honor. He deserved a much better fate on Wednesday night."
Members of the Kennett hockey team are seniors Matt Cormier, Hall, Brady Shaw and Bryson Wrobleski; junior Colby Olivier; sophomores are Noah Keefe, Jack Robinson, Sam Seavey and Wade Volo; and freshmen are James Dumas, Killian McPherson, Zach Moore and Robbie Murphy.
The Eagles were shorthanded for the semifinal game, skating just 10 players along with Wrobleski. Volo, the team’s leading scorer, was unavailable for the hometown flock, which forced Lane to alter the game plan.
“Before the game I said, we’re going to have to play pretty near perfect; Bryson is going to need to make 40 saves and we’ll win 2-1,” Lane said. “I got half of my prediction right. I’m incredibly proud of these guys for how they played and left it all the ice. We skated 10 against a full roster. Our guys battled, fought for every puck and clawed — they did everything they could and more than I could have asked for.”
Without Volo, Hall made the move from wing to center and Killian McPherson stepped up to pay wing opposite Matt Cormier.
“It was a bid adjustment for Colby, who went from playing 150 feet of ice to 200 as a center,” Lane said. “If his shot is two inches lower (than the crossbar), it’s a different game.”
The Eagles skated just three defensemen in Olivier, Shaw and Murphy.
“We’re probably the only team in the state that skates three,” Lane said. “Aside from them all being good, Bryson plays the puck better than any goalie in the state. He’s essentially our fourth defender.”
He added: “Colby Olivier had a phenomenal game. He does so many of the little things so well. Brady is a kid who we struggled to find him a home. He wanted to play defense but we needed him to play forward early in his career. Then last season, we had the injury to Reilly Murphy and had to move Brady back to defense. It was almost as if a switch came on and he was a different player out there. And, Robbie, I can tell you, no one has ever skated more minutes in a playoff game as a freshman.”
Berlin-Gorham defeated Hollis-Brookline-Derryfield 5-1 in the championship game Sunday night.
“I’m grateful that we had a season,” Lane said. “I really want to thank (Athletic Director) Neal (Weaver) and Colby (Locke, the team’s athletic trainer from Mountain Center Physical Therapy) because they advocated for these guys to have a season and they did so much work behind the scenes making sure people were safe.
“We ended our season 8-3-1, and our three loses were to the teams in the state championship game and two of those were in overtime,” he continued. “We were right there in the hunt. Our guys can hold their heads high for how they battled.”
The Eagles lose four seniors to graduation but have 13 eighth-graders ready to enter the nest next year.
“The future is very bright,” said Lane.
