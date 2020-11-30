BERLIN — A partnership that includes retired New England Patriots football star Rob Ninkovich has purchased 1,300 acres adjacent to Jericho Mountain State Park to develop into an off-road recreation park.
In a release, Four Wheeler Holdings LLC, said it wants to develop the property to include outstanding riding opportunities, facilities for off-road events and expanded multipurpose trails open year-round to hikers.
Located northeast of the park proper, the property was purchased Nov. 5. A press release said the group will “work with local and state business and recreation officials to assess how development can complement and enhance the area’s off-road tourism.”
Joel Wheeler, the president of Four Wheeler Holdings (and also owner of MOMS — Motorcycles of Manchester) said trails and facilities will focus on retaining the natural landscape features and views.
“We’re excited by the opportunity to create an off-road destination that is accessible by area trail networks and that increases year-round powersports tourism in New Hampshire’s North Country,” Wheeler said.
“We want the property’s trails to connect with the area’s outstanding existing trail networks to serve off-road riders, snowmobilers, hikers and bicyclists,” Wheeler said. “To help us best assess development and preservation possibilities, we are consulting with riders, off-road organizations, business development officials, forestry management and vehicle manufacturers,” he said.
Ideas under consideration for the property include:
• Establishing off-road vehicle, hiking and biking trails that cross the property and connect with adjacent trail systems.
• Building a facility available recreational club meetings and events and equipped to host rider safety training.
• Using an open area with a rocky backdrop as a natural amphitheater.
• Establishing a rest area with food service atop a scenic overlook.
• Partnering with a powersports vehicle manufacturer to establish a training center for rider safety classes and dealer development.
• Developing amenities and services needed to host off-road and mountain bike events such as festivals and ride-ins.
• Establishing camping opportunities, possibly including “glamping” amenities for enhanced-comfort camping.
MOMS has established a presence in the North Country with powersports dealerships in Groveton and Gorham. Ninkovich, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, is an equal partner in ownership of the Berlin property as well as the newest MOMS dealership in nearby Gorham.
The release said Ninkovich has a deep passion for both the outdoors and for riding off-road vehicles.
