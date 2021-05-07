This week's property is waterfront at its best. Located at 54 Eidelweiss Drive in Madison, this meticulously maintained home features views of Middle Pea Porridge Pond from the living room and dining room.
Upstairs, there is loft bedroom with a Jacuzzi. There is walkout basement.
Watch all of the waterfront activity from the deck. Enjoy swimming, kayaking or canoeing from your own beach.
The property is close to shopping, skiing and all of the valley activities.
The MLS number is 4844493. The list price is $605,000.
David R. Haine of David R. Haine Real Estate is the listing agent. He can be contact at (603) 447-5023 or drhrealestate@gmail.com.
