A few years ago, I had the privilege of working with a personal trainer in Lincoln. While our primary focus was on my physical health, she has also had me writing down 10 “gratitudes” every day in a journal.

Essentially these are small or big things in my life that I’m thankful for from the previous day. They have ranged from being thankful for a friend’s quick phone call to having a warm dry place to live.

