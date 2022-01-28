By Eileen Alexander
The television shows where people scout out a couple of homes in beautiful locations before deciding on the one they’d like to purchase make the entire home buying experience look as easy as deciding on the number of bedrooms you’d like and whether marble or slate kitchen countertops catch your fancy.
In reality, buying a home is complex, and the decisions you need to make throughout the process are best done with a real estate professional at your side. Your agent is a valuable resource and will act as your trusted advisor, working with you and for you as he or she gets to know your needs, hopes and desires.
For instance, if you have school-age children, you probably want to purchase a home in a good school district, and perhaps even close enough to the school so that your kids can walk back and forth each day.
Someone else might be more interested in buying a home on a large lot with plenty of room for flower and vegetable gardens. Another buyer might have their heart set on condo living. A family with six kids is going to want more than one bathroom in the home they purchase.
You get the idea. There are many choices to be made when you buy a home and a real estate agent has the expertise and the online and in-person connections to help you find the very best home within your budget that ticks all your boxes.
"When I work with someone consistently, I really get a handle on what they are looking for, and when I preview something, I can reach out and let them know they should come see it," said local agent Nubian Duncan of Badger Peabody & Smith Realty.
Your agent will save you the time of looking through multiple online listings and will eliminate homes that don’t meet your criteria. Their access to the Multiple Listing Service, along with networking with other agents, opens up possibilities that aren’t available to non-agents, like new listings on the market, open houses, and more.
An experienced agent knows the market and is skilled in negotiating the price for the home you’re interested in, ensuring the price reflects the home’s features and the neighborhood where it is located.
A real estate transaction is complicated, with oodles of paperwork to sort through and multiple communications with your bank’s loan officer, appraisers, home inspectors and attorneys.
When a question or a problem arises, your real estate agent can help sort out the details for you. They can also answer questions about utilities, zoning rules, lawn and handyman services, local amenities and the like.
Your real estate agent is motivated to find you a home. If they can’t, they don’t get paid. They are ready to work hard on your behalf to find you a home that you love, from the moment you sign an agent contract with them to the day they turn over the keys to the property.
Not sure where to find an agent? Begin by asking family, friends and co-workers for recommendations and check online reviews. You want the agent you choose to match your personality and needs so that you remain confident throughout the process that they understand your expectations and are working in your best interests.
Eileen Alexander is a New Hampshire native, who made a short detour through North Carolina before returning to the Granite State. She has a yen for old homes with character, colorful flower gardens and expansive mountain views.
