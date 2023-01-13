By Eileen Alexander
You can never have enough closet space and the perfect closet may be nothing but an illusion, especially if you are resigned to city life. There are ways to make the most of what you do have, though.
It may not be convenient, but with a bit of your time and these creative hacks you can transform your closet, no matter how small, into the ideal storage space. So here goes.
Out with the old
We know that this may be the last thing on your mind. But, yes, this is where you should actually start. Decluttering your closet is very liberating. It’s a chance to say goodbye to things that you no longer need and donate or sell those items. The difference will be evident and if you are thinking of selling your home this is helpful in show-casing to new owner that storage is not an issue. An organized and spacious closet is bound to give you an undeniable sense of calm and clarity, too.
Invest in a closet organization system
If you have a busy life and time is a luxury, you may often find that you have clothes and accessories cluttered all over the place. Now imagine a closet where you have everything neatly stored and ready for use. This is what a closet organization system can do for you.
“Making the most of the available space can make a world of difference,” Badger Peabody & Smith Realty Rachael Brown said. “Having custom closets already installed is also an investment in your home should you decide to sell. Potential buyers often have ‘more closet space’ on their wish list and will be happy to see this feature.”
Hanging is the way to go
By adding more rods to your closet, you can hang more clothes. You can also invest in a double hanging system with a set of rods in the front and another set at the back.
Another option you can use is to place one rod at the top of the closet for hanging your shirts and another placed in the middle of your closet for hanging folded pants.
Installing rods on your closet doors for hanging scarves, ties and other accessories is also an awesome idea. Hanger solutions that accommodate more than one hanger are also great.
Don’t let that floor and wall space go to waste
Your closet floors and walls provide you with loads of storage space. You can use a hanging shoe organizer to stash away your shoes.
Purses and bags can also be hung on the walls by use of removable adhesive hooks. The closet floor is usually a dumping ground, but you can keep it clean and functional with a beautiful shoe rack, unique baskets and boxes.
Tuck away items not in use
Clothing and accessories that are currently off-season can consume huge chunks of your space if not properly stored. Transparent storage bags are excellent since you can easily locate the items. Another ingenious way of storing such items is in an unused suitcase. However, make sure the clothes are clean and dry.
Learn how to fold
We often fold items casually as we toss them on a shelf or into a drawer. However, taking time to properly fold clothing and other items not only keeps them in great condition but also frees up tons of space in your closet.
The take-away here is to take advantage of these closet-organizing tricks, and you’ll find the clutter around your home start to disappear. It’s a great way to start the new year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.