This well-maintained ranch on 2.6 acres is located at 19 Baker Circle in Fryeburg, Maine, at the end of a paved cul de sac.
Entering the home you will notice the great interior space and cheerfulness in the entrance to the open-concept large eat-in kitchen and dining area. The living room has French doors and plenty of natural daylight.
There is a large laundry/mudroom and full bath with a direct access to the 1.5 car garage and a full walk-up attic space for storage galore.
Off the dining area, there is a sun room with hot tub for relaxing after a long day. The hallway leads to the primary bedroom with full bath and the two additional bedrooms.
The large basement is finished on one side, which would make a great fitness room or den and the other part of the basement can be used as a workshop area or additional storage.
This home is located in the Fryeburg Academy school district and is minutes to Shawnee Peak ski area, Moose Pond for boating, and 20 minutes to North Conway. Snowmobile trails directly from your property. Historical Hemlock Bridge is just down the road to kayak, canoe or enjoy the beauty of the area.
The MLS number is 1501006. The list price is $349,900.
Carol Chaffee of the Bean Group is the listing agent.
She can be contacted directly at (207) 240-1641, at the office at (800) 450-7784 or via email at carol.chaffee@beangroup.com.
