Located at 591 Modoc Hill Road in Madison, just off Colby Hill Road, this week's property features spectacular views, privacy and land.
Surround yourself with panoramic breathtaking mountain views from this rare slice of Heaven on Earth. An expansive deck offers a second story perch to admire ever-changing views. A three-sided glass sun-porch gives you a delightful spot to immerse yourself in nature to watch wildlife visitors throughout the seasons.
Set on 20 private acres, this rare hilltop delight is well built and designed with openness and the use of natural light. Quality construction is enhanced by details such as hardwood and tiled floors, natural wood trim, center stone hearth and stone bathroom floors.
Cathedral ceilings and extensive windows in great room open to kitchen and dining areas and provide spaciousness along with impressive functionality. Kitchen upgrades included gorgeous granite counters and stainless-steel appliances to compliment meals and entertaining.
This three-bedroom log-sided ranch was recently upgraded to include a beautifully finished walkout lower level, bay windows and mountain views. Enhanced with tiled floors, a second full kitchen, living room, den, bathroom and office.
Laundry and extra storage room allows much versatility of space for your lifestyle options: primary or vacation, space for in-laws, guests, home business or other.
Convenient to Route 16 for commuting and close to amenities both north and south, Madison includes access to town sandy beaches on beautiful Silver Lake and located equidistant to Mount Washington Valley and the Lakes Region of New Hampshire.
The list price is $700,000. The MLS number is 4864564.
Showings and drive-bys, by appointment only please.
The property is listed by Bernadette Donohue, a seasoned professional with over 35 years of experience.
Donohue works at the North Conway office of Badger Realty at 2633 White Mountain Highway.
For more information or to schedule a private showing appointment, contact bernie@badgerrealty.com or call her cell at (207) 542-9967 or office at (603) 356-5757, Ext. 310.
