Set on 18.3 acres in a pleasant location, this private contemporary home located at 382 Rocky Knoll Road in Denmark, Maine, has beautiful views, including Mount Washington.
The land is spectacular, with an open field in front of the home that overlooks the mountain views. Do you dream of a private golf course? This property includes two golf tees with a 300-yard range for practice, and there is even a par-3 flagged hole.
Inside, you will find an open kitchen, formal dining room, built-ins in the living room, cathedral ceilings, and a sunlit three season sun room that overlooks the views. The first floor also includes a den/office/bedroom, laundry area, and a full bathroom.
Upstairs, the master suite includes a walk-in closet, views of Mount Washington and a spacious bathroom with a walk-in shower and spectacular views from the hot tub. The second floor also includes a guest bedroom with a private en-suite.
There is an attached two car garage, and an old timber frame barn that could be restored to its former glory. This property is excellent for animals, including horses.
The 18.3 acres can be divided or a second living unit could be built, making this property ideal for a family compound.
This home is in a rural location, yet has easy access to Fryeburg, Maine, North Conway, and Bridgton, Maine, and is located in the MSAD 72 school district, which includes Fryeburg Academy. Amenities such as major ski areas, hiking, boating and fishing on Moose Pond and Highland Lake are nearby.
The MLS number is 4857596.
Jim Pitman of Coldwell Banker Lifestyles in Conway is the listing agent for this Global Luxury home, which is priced at $595,000.
Pitman can be reached at (603) 662-3147 (cell), (603) 447-2117 (office) or jpitmanre@gmail.com.
