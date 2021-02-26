Enjoy stunning mountain views and breathtaking sunsets at a brand -new construction at 55 Leach Road in Fryeburg, Maine.
This is a unique opportunity to customize interior finish touches with builder and be ready for an early summer 2021 occupancy.
Buy now and incorporate your finish decisions along with a few layout choices to make this home a perfect fit.
The home has a contemporary design with cathedral ceilings, an open great room and walkout lower level with windows galore facing the western views.
The kitchen/dining room opens to the living room, a stone hearth, sliders and windows overlooking a back deck for endless hours of enjoyment.
There is a master en suite with views of Mount Chocorua, a private balcony and a bath. This is a three-bedrooms, three-bath home with options to reconfigure and make this one-level living, if that suits your needs.
The property is priced with approximately 2,250 square feet of living, including a partially finished walkout lower-level family room, office/bedroom and ¾ bath of approximately 750 square feet.
There are additional options to increase finished space to include a rec room/bar, exercise room, third bedroom, storage/workshop or all of the above.
There is a two-car attached garage and open entry, set on a private 1.1-acre knoll at the end of a town-paved road with easy access to nearby amenities.
Fryeburg’s famous fairgrounds are across the way; it is just over a mile to the village with Fryeburg Academy, shops and eateries in a wonderful community as well as convenience to larger towns for the extras, including Bridgton, Maine, and Naples, Maine, plus North Conway in the heart of the Mount Washington Valley.
The MLS number is 4848460. The list price is $445,000.
The listing agent in Bernadette Donohue of Badger Realty. She can be contacted at (207) 542-9967.
