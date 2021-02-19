Within the village of North Conway, there is a quaint little area, called Kearsarge.
This community got its name as its summit is Kearsarge North, a 3,268-foot summit that overlooks the community, and its center around Kearsarge Road and Hurricane Mountain Road.
At 1000 Kearsarge Road in Conway, on the corner of Hurricane Mountain and Kearsarge Roads, you will find a meticulous three-bedroom, two-bath home in the heart of North Conway.
Spacious and open, the property features a well-appointed kitchen with granite countertops, a gas cooktop and custom cabinetry. The kitchen spills over to the cozy living room with gas fireplace.
The first-floor den can be used as a workspace or bedroom. A large pantry and laundry area allows for great storage and organization. The mudroom is connected to a heated garage that can be used for additional living space.
Located mere minutes to Cranmore, downtown North Conway and all valley amenities, this is a home you truly will not want to miss.
The MLS number is 4847756. The list price is $439,000.
For a private viewing, contact listing agents Edward O’Halloran and Amy Rogers at Badger Realty, 2633 White Mountain Highway, at (603) 986-1356 or call the office at (603) 356-5757 and ask for your real estate agent at Badger.
Go to badgerrealty.com; email amy@badgerrealty.com, ed@badgerrealty.com or info@badgerrealty.com.
