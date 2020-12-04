This lovely four-bedroom home located at 52 Trout Run in Effingham is set in a great location, with easy access to Route 16 for commuting.
Just waiting for a few finishing touches, it comes partially furnished.
The eat-in kitchen is functional, with plenty of storage space. Easy access to the spacious backyard is great for entertaining.
In the dining area there is a cozy woodstove set on a beautiful stone hearth.
The living room is spacious and features vaulted ceilings, large windows and a fireplace with floor to ceiling stonework.
The first floor also features a master bedroom with private en-suite. Upstairs, there are three additional bedrooms. A large screened-in porch is the perfect place to enjoy your summer evenings.
The home is set on a level 1.3-acre corner lot, and is an easy walk to the right of way on the Pine River.
Sheila Segerson and Robin Gifford of Coldwell Banker Lifestyles in Conway are the listing agents for this home, which is priced at $225,000.
Segerson can be reached on her cell at (401) 374-7109, at the office at (603) 447-2117 or email sheila@thecblife.com.
Gifford can be reached on her cell at (978) 239-4699, at the office at (603) 447-2117 or email robin@thecblife.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.