Imagine waking up to the music of the loons on Conway Lake. Imagine living where you want to play.
This three-plus-bedroom contemporary home located at 125 Hill Road in Conway is 15 minutes to the slopes of Cranmore Mountain Resort, 10 minutes to shopping and restaurants, and 50 steps to a 152-foot sandy beach.
Extensively expanded six years ago, the home features a beautiful 15-foot-by-38-foot ground-floor master suite overlooking the lake, screened three-season porch, three baths, second floor with additional bedrooms and a den. There’s a three-bay garage with second-floor apartment.
The home is on 1-acre of land tucked beneath majestic towering pines. Easy access on paved drive all the way to your front door. Oak flooring throughout the kitchen/dining area and living room. There is an alarm system and security cameras, plus an invisible dog fence.
The MLS number is 4845218. The listing price is $875,000. Owned and listed by Dan Jones of Dan Jones Real Estate.
Jones can be contacted at dan@danjonesre.com.
