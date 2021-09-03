This charming country New England home located at 21 Dugway Road in Brownfield, Maine, features numerous updates throughout.
When entering the home you will notice the hardwood floors, new windows, beautiful century baluster staircase to the second floor. The large living room has plenty of windows and a bay window to bring in plenty of light along with a fireplace for the chilly weat
