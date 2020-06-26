This spectacularly landscaped, impeccably maintained south-facing home located at 85 Overlook Drive in Hale's Location was designed with you in mind.
Located atop of the development, it offers one-level living and is situated on 5 plus acres, allowing for plenty of privacy and 180-degree views from every room.
Inside and out, each space has a natural rhythm and flow that will enhance and energize your everyday life.
The 148,000-acre White Mountain National Forest is a mere 100 feet from your doorstep, allowing you private access to the trail systems, including Mount Washington Valley's iconic White Horse and Cathedral Ledge. It is a nature lover's paradise.
Hale's Location is a destination unto itself within North Conway, including a nine-hole golf course, on-site hotel and restaurant with fitness center and one of the lowest tax rates in the state.
The MLS number is 4807076. The list price is $989,000.
Theresa Bernhardt of Keller Williams Lakes & Mountains Realty is the listing agent.
She can be contacted at (603) 986-5286 or theresab@kw.com.
