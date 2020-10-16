CONWAY — Badger Realty Managing Partner Brenda Leavitt has announced that Mike Rogers has joined the North Conway office as a real estate agent.
“We’re delighted that Mike, who has previous real estate experience in Florida and decades of experience in sales, building and development, is returning to the real estate field,” said Leavitt in making the announcement. “As the husband of agent Amy Rogers, Mike was already part of the Badger Realty family. Amy’s one of our most successful agents and we’re excited to see what Mike will do as a team with Amy while focusing on development as well.”
Rogers looks forward to developing his own client relationships as well as supporting his wife’s efforts. “Amy’s found her niche over the past two and a half years at Badger Realty,” he said. “My goal is to support her in this exceptionally busy market.”
Rogers grew up in the Washington, D.C., area where his father was a master electrician, giving him an early introduction into the construction trade.
Early on, Rogers worked for a builder, an experience that has served him well during his many personal real estate investments that have included single family new builds, renovations and flips.
For the past two decades, Rogers has been a career sales professional working in business development, sales management/sales operations, strategic account management and executive leadership with companies including MCI Worldcom and Cintas, and he most recently served as VP of National Accounts at Towne Park, a leading hospitality solutions provider.
Rogers’ broad-ranging experience has given him a unique perspective.
“My approach for my clients is to ensure they are receiving the utmost professionalism from me, with the support of the Badger team throughout the entire process,” Rogers said. “I’m proud to lean on my experience in cultivating long-term, genuine relationships, while facilitating all the steps within a real estate transaction for my clients. Let’s face it, buying or selling a home can be stressful. My goal is to help minimize the stress and advise our clients so they can maximize their real estate investment.”
Badger Realty, which has offices in North Conway, Jackson and Berlin, is the leader in real estate sales, rentals and leasing in the greater Mount Washington Valley.
For more information, contact Badger Realty at (603) 356-5757 or go tobadgerrealty.com or Rogers at mike@badgerrealty.com or (239) 398-6157 mobile direct.
