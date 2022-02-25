The certified public accounting firm of Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, Professional Association announces the addition of four busy season interns.
Interning at the firm’s Dover office for a second time, Hannah Cloutier is from Stratham. She is a University of New Hampshire accounting and finance student, and is expected to graduate with a bachelor of science degree this May.
Cloutier has been recognized on the dean’s list for her academic achievement every semester of college so far. Outside of her passion for accounting, Hannah enjoys hiking and hopes to climb all of the 4,000 footers in New Hampshire.
Griffin Hill, a senior at Endicott College from Center Conway, is also rejoining the firm as an intern in the North Conway office. He is pursuing his bachelor’s degree in accounting and expects to graduate this May. In addition to his studies, Griffin has achieved the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout and enjoys hiking, fishing, swimming and gardening.
Jacqueline Odyniec, a resident of Madison, Conn., and a junior at the University of New Hampshire where she is majoring in accounting and minoring in economics, has volunteered with VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program), helping to prepare free tax returns for those who need assistance.
Odyniec will be interning at the firm’s Dover office. She enjoys skiing with friends and family.
Joining the Stratham office as an intern, Maria Fellows is a junior at Southern New Hampshire University pursuing her degree in accounting. She hails from Goffstown and after graduating with her bachelor of science in May 2023, Fellows plans to pursue her MS in accounting.
At Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, the winter (busy season) internship offers deep discovery and extensive hands-on training that focuses on tax preparation and some audit work.
Mentored and supported, students begin to build a strong foundation of both technical and soft skills while gaining valuable, authentic experience into the industry, profession and client relationships.
“Our internship program is a key component to our overall recruiting strategy, and it helps us grow new talent for the future,” said Evan Stowell, managing partner at the firm. “We are thankful for the relationships with have our college/university partners that afford us the opportunity to work with outstanding students like Hannah, Griffin, Jackie and Maria.”
The certified public accounting firm of Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, PA has been serving clients since 1973. They have steadily grown into a multi-partner firm with offices throughout the state, offering consistent coverage and access to clients.
With extensive resources, industry experience and a commitment to excellence, Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, PA delivers personalized financial, accounting and tax solutions to clients throughout New England and across the country.
