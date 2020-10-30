Welcome to Bear Creek, a home of true custom craftsmanship with furniture-grade finishes, cabinetry and built-ins. This hideaway is minutes from all the Mount Washington Valley has to offer.
Located in Bartlett within five minutes of Attitash Bear Peak Ski Area, the White Mountain National Forest and the Saco River, this is the ultimate in very private mountain living.
The beveled glass doors of enclosed entry look out to a stone fountain and bench. As you walk the beautiful grounds reminiscent of Tuscany, enjoy quiet sitting areas in delightful gardens. A year-round brook winds through the property and under a walking bridge. Enter the gated entry and through the wooded drive, you come to a stunning home with beautiful grounds, a cascading waterfall and 17 acres with trails to walk, snowshoe or cross-country ski.
The quality finishes and design are striking. Each detail is custom made to owners’ exacting standards. The home has fine woods with quarter sawn mahogany floors in the main level living areas and marble tile in the kitchen. The doors and trim, imported from Turkey, are bubinga wood, which has a beautiful grain and color and is used in fine furniture and cabinetwork.
The home centers around a love of beauty, good food and fine wine, with a professional kitchen that would be the envy of most restaurants. The six burner gas stove has a 24-inch griddle and a double oven. Designed for cooking with friends and family there is excellent storage and abundant counterspace so everyone can chip in and help on the large granite topped island. The breakfast bar has room for six hungry guests who can offer wanted and unwanted cooking advice. The wood-fired round pizza oven, made by EarthStone in California, is perfect for pizza parties or bread baking. A traditional wood-burning oven, it is not only functional, but beautiful with a tiled exterior with a vineyard theme. When you entertain and everyone wants to hang out in the kitchen, you’ll be ready.
The dining room focal point is a large temperature-controlled glass enclosed wine cellar designed with two sections; 1,000 bottle capacity for red and 1,000 bottle capacity for white. The stone fireplace with a motorized rotisserie with three different levels can handle a pig roast. To the right of the fireplace is a door to a wood storage area with access to the outside so you don’t bring the firewood through the house. There is a beautiful arched double door out to the patio for summer dining.
Off the dining room and living room there is an expansive patio with a built-in bar, a large TEC grill, draft beer system, granite counters and a pizza oven.
The living room, located in the center of the open living area, is the perfect place to relax and enjoy. The custom made chandelier was made in Italy to highlight the ceiling design. Sit by the fire and plan your next hike.
The luxurious master suite features one of the three Rumford fireplaces in the house, access to the patio and a balcony overlooking the gardens. Relax in the hand painted soaking tub or shower in the oversized walk-in open shower with multiple shower heads (10). The double walk-in closets, one with a washer and dryer, are handsome as well as well organized. It’s a relaxing retreat from the world.
Also on the main level, is a beautiful den with a balcony and a small library office with mahogany built-ins and a second elegant bedroom with arched doors to the front and another to the balcony overlooking the gardens. The bathroom has a large shower and walk-in tub.
Off the kitchen is the entry from the attached three-car garage with radiant floor heat, a huge plus year-round, but a boon in our White Mountain winters.
The spacious walk-out lower level is accessed by a lovely stairway in one of the front turrets or by the elevator that holds three. The third bedroom of the home is part of a guest suite with the large bedroom, a blue themed tiled bath with an over-sized steam shower, footed soaking tub and a sitting room with a wet bar and access out to the lower level patio and hot tub.
In the pub, highlighted by a copper ceiling, a Rumford fireplace with a rose marble mantel and double doors to the patio, it’s time for après-ski or move into the theater room with six large theater recliners with built-in sound.
Once you leave the living area, head into the 30-by-30-foot workshop or workout room. Off the workshop, there is a storage closet below the living room turret and another large storage closet. The utility room has two Buderus boilers that alternate one day at a time. Each boiler can heat the entire house, but they alternate for redundancy. There are two oil tanks, electrical panels, the radiant heating tubing, the panel for the whole house generator and the sound system controls.
There is a walk-in cedar closet, a sauna and a wrapping paper workstation, a second utility room with two large water heaters and a water softener system.
With all this beauty and functionality, it’s an awesine property in a great location. With nearby Attitash and a short drive to Wildcat, Cranmore or Bretton Woods, this is the perfect ski get-away or year round home.
Kathleen Sullivan Head of Badger Realty in Jackson is the listing broker for the home. This approximately 8400 square foot house is priced at $2,600,000. The MLS number is 4822266. She can be reached directly at (603) 986-5932 (preferred), in the office at (603) 383-4407 Ext. 351 or by email at Kathleen@BadgerRealty.com. To see the video go to: https://youtu.be/sl5O_axAoj0
