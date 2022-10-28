During the weeks and months that most homeowners spend researching different products, styles and color schemes, few pay much attention to the location of key components in their dream kitchen. Where should the fridge go? Is it okay to just have a sink in an island? What about a cooktop or range? What’s the ideal location?

The positioning of appliances, cabinets, pantry, drawers, an island, seating, etc. affect not only the look and feel of a new kitchen, but also functionality. Conventional kitchen design dictates that the sink, refrigerator and stove/cooktop should be located in a triangle with nothing that impedes movement within the triangle.

