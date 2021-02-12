Kitchen and bath remodeling activity is top of mind because many of our clients are spending almost all of their time in their homes. Many homeowners are making decisions to improve the quality of their kitchens, baths and other rooms in their homes to respond to the paradigm shift in the way they want and need their homes to function and perform.
The big trends we see include upgrading of kitchen cabinetry that occurs with almost every kitchen remodel. Our experience is indicative of national trends found by Houzz.com which reflect that 94 percent of kitchen remodels include cabinet upgrades.
The need and desire for improved and enhanced storage are driving kitchen cabinet upgrades simply because homeowners are spending more time in their kitchens preparing meals, eating, cleaning up, working, schooling and performing numerous other tasks. They simply need their kitchens to function and perform much better without necessarily having to increase the size of the kitchen.
Not surprisingly, we are seeing greater demand for storage solutions and pantries that include walk-in, free standing, pull out, built-in and wall pantries among others. Many homeowners are pleasantly shocked when we show them how they can create pantry space in their new kitchens without having to change the size or footprint.
Another trend is a movement toward enclosed kitchens versus open floor plans that flow into other rooms in the home. Houzz’s national trend survey found that open-concept floor plans fell 10 percent from 2018 to 2020. With children schooling from home and parents working from home, having enclosed spaces that provide privacy and sound proofing are features that many homeowners find extremely attractive.
White shaker cabinets continue to be the most popular choices for homeowners, neutral tone cabinets, countertops and wall coverings are most popular in our region. Gray, white and beige wall coverings are the most popular colors. However, there are many homeowners who favor a splash of color in their new kitchens. Blue and green tones are particularly popular for walls, countertops, and backsplashes.
Black stainless appliances continue to gain in popularity as they off provide a wonderful contrast to white cabinets. Many of our clients also are selecting different cabinet colors for their islands that complement their cabinets, countertops, backsplashes. Blue and gray are among the more popular contrasting colors.
What trends will work best for your new dream kitchen or bath? Give Country Cabinets, etc. a call at (603-356-5766) or email (ccetc@countrycabinetsetc.com) to make an appointment to visit the showroom.
