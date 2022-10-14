With many homeowners continuing to work from home either full or part-time, having a place that provides fresh air, a natural environment and a refuge from the home office is a welcome addition.

An outdoor kitchen checks all of those boxes, plus outdoor kitchens make entertaining easy, enhance your social life, keep the inside of your home cleaner and can even lower energy bills by reducing the need for extra air conditioning to offset the heat generated by your range and ovens.

