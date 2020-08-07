The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend social distancing as an effective tool to limit the spread of COVID-19. In order to follow the CDC’s guidelines and protect our customers and team members, Country Cabinets, etc., has implemented the following safety protocols.
Limited traffic
We have implemented appointment-only visits (one appointment at a time) to help us control the number of people in our showroom. This enables homeowners to choose their own arrival times and the pace in which they receive guidance from our design professionals.
Personal protection
We require all customers and staff to wear masks and have placed sanitizing stations throughout the showroom. If you do not have a mask when you arrive, we will gladly provide one for you.
Cleaning protocols
We understand that a primary reason that homeowners come to the showroom (by appointment only) is to see, feel and experience products. We have implemented a protocol that includes cleaning and disinfecting displays and boards following each customer visit.
If you are interested in discussing the possibility of creating a new bath, kitchen or laundry room in your home safely, give Country Cabinets a call at (603-356-5766) or email (ccetc@countrycabinetsetc.com) to make an appointment to visit the showroom.
