Now that many homeowners are spending almost all of their time at home, they want to improve the quality, look and feel of their kitchens, baths and other rooms in their home and many want their newly renovated spaces to allow them the opportunity to age in place with dignity and little effort.
There are several key considerations when designing a new kitchen for the long term using universal design principles. Universal design addresses the needs of anyone regardless of their age, size, ability, mobility or disability.
Common features of a universally designed kitchen include:
• Pull out shelving in pantries and upper cabinets.
• Pull out drawers in lower cabinets.
• Rounded edged countertops and open shelves.
• Locate the primary sink next to or across from the cooktop.
• Countertop microwaves, steam ovens and small appliances used most often.
• Standard depth appliances and cabinets.
• Multi-level countertops.
• Organizational systems for cabinets and shelving.
• Sufficient clearance space between cabinets, walls and appliances that can accommodate a wheel chair even if no one in your home currently requires a wheelchair.
• Touch activated faucets and appliances.
• Placing the dishwasher close to the sink.
• Natural lighting, under and in-cabinet lighting, and drawer light systems.
• Textured flooring to reduce the possibility of slip and fall accidents.
• Entryways and doors that allow easy access to wheel chairs.
What other features do you need to design a beautiful new dream kitchen that allows you and your family to age in place with dignity and ease? give Country Cabinets, etc. a call at (603-356-5766) or email (ccetc@countrycabinetsetc.com) to make an appointment to visit the showroom. Showroom visits are by appointment only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.