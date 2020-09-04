CONWAY — Brenda Leavitt, managing partner at Badger Realty, recently announced that Stacie Goodrich has joined the firm’s North Conway office as a real estate agent specializing in residential properties.
Karla Badger, a longtime associate, has been a mentor to all new licensees ensuring that the training and education is top-notch.
“Getting your real estate license allows you to sell real estate, but without customer service and product knowledge, it’s often difficult to provide the high level of service our clients deserve,” Badger said. “I very much look forward to working with Stacie.”
In making the announcement, Leavitt said, “We’re delighted to welcome Stacie to Badger Realty. Licensed in both Maine and New Hampshire, she brings a wealth of professional experience, both as a real estate agent in southern Maine where she previously lived, and as an owner of vacation rental properties. She also knows the process of new home construction inside and out, having built three homes.”
Goodrich’s roots run deep in the region, having grown up in Gorham, Maine and the Sebago Lakes area. She and her husband, Jerry, lived all over the country before returning to Maine to raise their two children in York.
Son, Donald, was the captain of the UNH football team, while daughter Abigail was a standout in soccer, playing for the Naval Academy. Their participation in sports growing up meant the family traveled extensively throughout New Hampshire and Maine, giving Goodrich an even greater appreciation of what both states have to offer.
With both children serving in the military, Donald is an officer in the Marines, while newly married Abigail is a naval officer — Goodrich and her husband were ready for their own next chapter.
The White Mountains was a natural fit, with its beauty, outdoor recreation and proximity to lakes and the ocean, so in January 2018, the couple moved to North Conway.
“We love being able to enjoy the best of both states like skiing, hiking, lazy days on the river, scenic motorcycle rides and boating with friends,” said Goodrich. “Over the past two and a half years, I’ve been focused on renovating our home, which is still a work in progress. This time has enabled us to explore the area and get to know the community. I’m excited now to get back to work in real estate.”
Goodrich’s philosophy about working in real estate is simple.
“A real estate transaction is one of the biggest financial decisions a person will experience,” she said. “It’s always my goal to help make that process an easy and enjoyable one by being solution-oriented, and actively listening to and advocating for my clients.”
Goodrich is also looking forward to becoming more involved in the community. While in York, she was active in youth sports and developed a grassroots soccer tournament that grew to be the largest youth soccer event in Maine.
“Badger Realty is known for giving back to the community,” she said. “I’m interested to see what opportunities arise.”
Badger Realty, which has offices in North Conway, Jackson and Berlin, New Hampshire, is the leader in real estate sales, rentals and leasing in the greater Mount Washington Valley.
For more information, contact Badger Realty at (603) 356-5757 or go to badgerrealty.com.
