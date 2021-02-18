Strong, smooth and solid.
That’s how ski areas described the start of the February vacation week. This weekend is also looking healthy with enthusiasm reigning for the upcoming New Hampshire vacation week.
Some ski resorts like King Pine and Cranmore sold out of day lift tickets and tubing, as there is limited sales given reduced capacity during the coronavirus pandemic. Reservations and advance purchases are key.
“The start is good, but resorts are limiting tickets and generally, those were all sold out ahead of time,” emailed Shannon Dunfey-Ball of Ski NH. “People are probably having a great experience in terms of great snow/trail conditions — not to mention the fact that the trails are going to be less crowded — although lift lines might be longer because of people not sharing rides for the most part.”
She reminded skiers and riders to check out SkiNH.com for winter operation updates and the COVID-19 consumer resource center as ski areas have various guidelines for visiting.
Reading your favorite resort’s website is also informative.
February snow, even Tuesday’s mix bag that contained heaps of heavy sugar, helped increase the base and trail counts as ski areas tend to cease snowmaking in early February though Bretton Woods may blow more.
Cranmore saw vigorous advance sales.
“During the first part of the week, we saw many sell out days for both lift tickets and tubing tickets and expect to see the same the second weekend of the break,” emailed Cranmore’s Marketing Director Becca Deschenes.
She is anticipating a strong New Hampshire vacation week.
“I think a lot of people who typically travel south will stay in state this year,” she said.
King Pine has been regularly selling out Saturdays with tubing but it has only been recently in February that they’ve also been selling out of lift tickets starting the first weekend earlier this month. Marketing Director Thomas Prindle anticipates New Hampshire vacation week not to be as robust, per usual. They’ll adjust their tubing hours that week to start at noon.
“It has not been an easy season to be operating, but we are extremely thankful and fortunate to have great teams here at King Pine that got us to this point of the season,” he said. “It’s rather remarkable to consider the challenges and how we had to adapt to make this season even possible.”
Prindle also dropped some good news.
“With as much natural snow we've finally started to receive, and February has delivered a considerable amount already, we're actually considering the idea of possibly extending our season to be open one additional weekend in early April,” he emailed.
That decision will be made in March.
“It is our hope that we will have a great second vacation week and continue to have an overall positive season,” he said.
Bretton Woods Marketing Director Craig Clemmer reported a very strong start to the week. He said it was a great time to have the new 69-room Presidential wing at the Omni Mount Washington Hotel and they’re looking forward to a strong weekend. He said the new Rosebrook Lodge at the ski area has been well-received.
“People are being very respectful of each other and all of our associates,” he said. “They’re wearing masks and keeping as socially distant as they can.”
Great Glen Trails unveiled it’s hosting the first few legs of the historic Tuckerman Inferno Race on March 20. They also reported a “fabulous” vacation start with all their offerings open.
“We are most proud of our employees who have pitched in, help shovel, plow, groom, worked in different departments, cleaned, and remained vigilant during this pandemic all while providing our guests with an awesome outdoor experience here in the Glen,” emailed events and marketing director Lisa McCoy
A few hours north, western Maine’s Saddleback Mountain in Rangeley recently re-opened after being inactive for five years had a solid start to the week and is optimistic about the upcoming weekend.
“We’ll have great visitation, but with the way the terrain is laid out here, it doesn’t feel as crowded and we just don’t have the lift lines other resorts suffer with. Great place to be if your pass is blacked out at home,” emailed Marketing Director Doc Tulin.
He said for the second vacation week, we’re finding that more of New Hampshire is learning that they’re a “great option,” so those numbers should keep growing.
Tulin said both vacation weeks are looking great as is March.
