Though skiing and riding are wonderful ways to enjoy February vacation week in the valley, there are other pursuits, both indoors and outdoors, that show why the North Conway area is such a popular vacation destination.
Whether you want to take a break from the slopes, try something new or entice that non-skier in your party to enjoy the snow, you don’t need a ski pass to experience the joys of a White Mountain winter.
Snowshoeing is a simple way to get outside in winter and explore the friendly forests. You can bring your own or pick up rentals at several Nordic areas or local shops and venture out yourself on a wealth of area trails like going around Echo Lake in Echo Lake State Park.
If you like the idea of having a support system nearby or want to try a guided tour, head for Bear Notch Ski Touring in Bartlett, the Jackson Ski Touring Foundation, Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring and Snowshoe Center in Intervale, Bretton Woods, Great Glen Trails in Pinkham Notch or King Pine in East Madison (with its Feb. 22 guided tour at 11 a.m.).
Ice skating conjures up images of small cozy New England towns. Smack in the heart of North Conway village’s Schouler Park is the weather-dependent outdoor skating rink maintained by the Conway Parks and Recreation Department. Bring your own skates and check the department’s Facebook page for schedule updates.
Jackson’s Nestlenook Farm conjures up a Victorian theme along its outdoor rink (rentals available, admission fee) while King Pine in East Madison allows you to lace up and let loose on its Zamboni-groomed Took Dome rink (rentals, admission fee). Skate indoors at the Ham Arena in Conway village (rentals, free).
Tubing is a low skill high thrill endeavor that’s readily available at a few valley resorts. Bring the family or tap your inner child. The key here is making reservations, especially at Cranmore in North Conway and King Pine in East Madison as those two resorts fill up fast for their lift-service soft adventure that is offered both day and night.
If you want to go old school and walk up to slide down you can do that as well with wonderful Presidential Range views at Great Glen Trails in Pinkham Notch and at the Bretton Woods Nordic Center.
Try a fat bike and pedal your way along snowy pathways. A couple of valley cross-country ski areas allow fat bikes on their groomed network like Whitaker Woods in North Conway, Bretton Woods Nordic Center and Great Glen Trails. Fat bikes are generally heavier than mountain bikes and use huge wide tires that work well on those smoothed snowy lanes. Great Glen has rentals as do many North Conway bike shops on the strip.
Area bike clubs like the White Mountains chapter of the New England Mountain Biking Association and Ride NoCo groom local trails and networks like Marshall Conservation Area, Roger’s Crossing, Hurricane and Red Tail. Check their Facebook page for updates.
When it comes to climbing, North Conway is a top-notch destination. That’s a year-round thing as the valley’s ice climbing is a New England hot spot. Get out of your comfort zone on pillars of ice by learning the sport from a plethora of climbing schools. From Cathedral Ledge to Crawford Notch, the area is teeming with climbs. North Conway’s International Mountain Equipment, Eastern Mountain Sports and Bartlett’s Northeast Mountaineering are but a sampling of area guides and instructors to reach new winter heights.
On a clear day, the views of Mount Washington from North Conway village and the scenic vista in Intervale are a delight. So why not venture up Mount Washington, but not by hiking! Great Glen Trails’ Mount Washington SnowCoach gets you some 4,200 feet up the Mt. Washington Auto Road on a vehicle that has tracks instead of wheels where on those stellar days the vistas are incredible. If you like trains, then consider taking the historic Cog Railway to its renovated Waumbek Station at 4,000 feet with Presidential views.
No matter your on or off slope activity, a spa day — or at least a massage — will keep you happy and relaxed during your time in the valley. Luxurious choices abound like the Christmas Farm Inn’s Taster service in Jackson which includes a facial, body scrub and pedicure. Calm down with some salt therapy and detoxify in the Salt Lounge at North Conway’s Scandinavian styled Villa Hygge hotel.
Inside or outside, the valley’s got you covered.
