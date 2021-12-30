With the impending new year, it’s only natural to take stock of the state of skiing.
Skiing in the Granite State begins at home with my wife letting me know it’s time to go to the slopes by clomping around the house in ski boots.
With me already loading the car with equipment and gear, it’s then time to escort her out of the house to the driveway and said warming vehicle for the ride to the resort before being instructed where to drop her and the necessary alpine descending devices off.
Said vehicle becomes my man cave ski lodge for booting up and getting in some of those daily 10,000-plus steps as I try find her waiting at a predestined — at least to her — lift.
All this makes me yearn for the days of the good ol’ base lodge and waiting vacant cubby spaces.
But really, does it?
We may wax poetic about those halcyon days less than two years ago when we clomped through the lodge with muted excuse me’s, trying to find some open real estate amidst the legs and elbows of three generations.
We’d hunt for an eye-level cubby. Never finding one, we’d look under chairs and on top of lockers to find space for the ski bags and street boots. We’d make a beeline for an open peg on a lodge beam. An open seat by a fire was a hot ticket for us.
Not so much this season as we’ve all become pandemic ski veterans. Something happened as we went from booting up in the car straight to the slopes.
Base lodges became cleaner and less crowded. The clutter disappeared.
The skiing tailgate experience went mainstream.
There are pockets of ski culture around the White Mountains and its neighbors where a low-key tailgating atmosphere is tolerated and even encouraged like Wildcat, Sunapee and Cannon. Skiers and riders added lawn chairs and small rugs to their equipment arsenals to boot up in parking lots. Instead of brown bag base lodge breaks, it was brown bagging in the vehicles which continues to this day.
Some Snow Nation members stepped it up, adding camper vans and RVs to their ski days.
This season, base lodges are open with various mask recommendations for booting up, but generally gear remains in the car or, if available, outdoor cubbies. Food services are open again. Apres ski with live musicians has returned.
That is all good.
So is the accumulated knowledge of keeping wives and family members happy to and from the slopes.
Husbands that have paid attention could have learned a few things like keeping the boots (if not on her feet already) near the heater in the car. Hand warmers in boots for the ride are also helpful. Having that small chair or step stool along with rug and towel or blanket for her to sit on are also needful things. If it helps, use ski boot sole protectors for the slog through the ice, snow, gravel and ultimately mud to the lifts.
Be her pack mule by wearing a jacket with decent pockets to carry an extra layer (hers), and perhaps water and lite snacks. Or, wear a small backpack when possible.
Hopefully these tips will be helpful in 2022 because state officials are forecasting a strong winter season with more than three million visitors expected to travel to New Hampshire spending about $1.2 billion.
Last season was a decent one despite the pandemic. Visitors were up four percent from the pandemic shortened 2019-20 season.
“We’re looking forward to welcoming visitors to enjoy our state during winter,” said NH Travel and Tourism Director Lori Harnois at a recent press release. “As we enter a second winter season amid an ongoing pandemic, we continue education efforts around preparing for your trip before you leave home, and about the importance of being kind and understanding to each other.”
New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs Commissioner Taylor Caswell is also an optimist.
“We know the outdoor recreation assets in New Hampshire like our ski resorts and winter trail networks are among the largest drivers of our state’s economy. They bring tourists to spend a weekend but also increasingly more new residents seeking to restore their work/life balance,” he said.
So to make sure your ski life is balanced this season, be certain to have a warm and happy wife. And if it helps, maybe carry a small nip for her (and you) too.
