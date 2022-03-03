Even ski area owners get the jitters.
“I literally woke up this morning saying, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s a week away. Will I be nervous on Saturday?’” Cranmore Mount Resort owner Brian Fairbank told me last Saturday during a Zoom interview on Outside TV’s White Mountains Today.
Fairbank is being inducted Saturday night into the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame along with several others at the Omni Mount Washington Resort ceremony.
He’s excited about it, and hopes to compose a speech that’s “short, sweet and meaningful.”
Fairbank’s career is long, sweet and meaningful. He is chairman of the father-son real estate development and ski resort company Fairbank Group, which owns Cranmore and the Bay State’s Jiminy Peak while managing southern Vermont’s Bromley.
Known for his zest and humor, the septuagenarian has spent over 50 years in the ski industry and worked numerous resort jobs like Professional Ski Instructor Association certified instructor and examiner allowing him empathy with staff in various roles over his career as a leader.
His dedication and foresight has led to a wealth of awards like the National Ski Areas Association Lifetime Achievement Award, the Sherman Adams Award, which recognizes Eastern resort leaders, and the Golden Eagle Award. He was a Jiminy Peak general manager in 1969, became co-owner of the Hancock, Mass., resort with a partner in 1985 and in 2008 began the Fairbank Group with his son Tyler. The group purchased Cranmore in 2010 and Bromley in 2011.
His forward thinking on renewable energy and conservation led to installing a wind turbine atop Jiminy Peak in 2015 eventually making the resort powered 100 percent from renewable energy technologies.
There are more accolades and professional accomplishments but there are also challenges for the man at the top like New England’s weather vagaries and COVID-19.
Fairbank says he thinks the past 10 years have been the most challenging in operating New England ski areas. More frequent ice storms and a dearth of snow have been the differences.
“Snowmaking opportunities need to take place in early November to seize every minute you possibly can before the Christmas holidays,” he said. The three resorts “seize the moment” to make all the snow they can come November first.
The pandemic’s been tough, especially last season. Vermont threw an “iron curtain” over Bromley last year with its visitor restrictions.
“All of the Vermont ski areas were hurt,” he said.
Cranmore smarted, too, with Fairbank pointing to Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker requiring quarantining for residents returning from out-of-state trips.
“That created a softening for Cranmore but not to the degree of Bromley,” he said.
Ironically, Jiminy had one of its best years attracting Bay Staters with no where else to go. Some 50 percent of visitors came from Boston.
There’s also competition with the local big boys part of Vail East and the Epic Pas, and now the western Maine entry into the Boyne family and Ikon Pass. To complete, Fairbanks stresses the values of a loyal staff and the long-standing culture of the three mountains as ways to foster new customers and retain current ones.
“The relationship they have with the employee becomes important,” he said.
In essence, the employees personify the property and keep snow lovers coming back.
“All three mountains have seen our season tickets grown significantly the last couple of years despite the Epic Pass,” he said.
So, what made him buy Cranmore?
“Cranmore is in an ideal location,” he said about what initially attracted him to it, especially the number of tourists passing through North Conway. “Yes, there are some bigger mountains around us, but we can do some neat things that make us special.”
Cranmore’s physically changed under the Fairbank Group, with slopeside condos, new Artist Falls Lodge and impending Fairfield Inn and Suites and Fairbank Lodge to include more condos, a base lodge and other accoutrements.
He envisions visitors not only staying slopeside, but also branching into town and the valley, helping to stimulate the economy.
Fairbank will be at Cranmore Saturday morning for the Hannes Schneider Meister Cup. He pointed out it’s the last time the event will be held at that exact location since the new Fairbank Lodge will impact it.
“That snow mound (snow stage) will be in a different location going forward,” he said.
Fairbank also had accolades for Cranmore general manager and president Ben Wilcox.
As long as he keeps working, they’ll keep him around.
“He is a significant player for sure,” he said.
Just like the boss.
