Having a new job is always a challenge. But for King Pine’s new snowsports director, the position is loaded with opportunity even during the pandemic.
“This is where my passion for the sport took over,” said Kim Shulver. “The simple fact was we needed to rise to the occasion and meet the challenge of the season. Skiing and riding provides a healthy outlet, a place of recreation and entertainment that has always existed — that small piece of normalcy — and delivers an experience that allows people to forget about what’s going on in the world and just have fun.”
So, she’s adapted by focusing on opportunities.
“Taking this vantage point allowed me to figure out ‘how we make things happen’ instead of deciding to ‘just not to.’ It was also an opportunity to take a critical look at how we’ve always done things and trying something new,” she said.
She looked at ski and snowboard lessons, the mainstay of a feeder ski area like King Pine, and made some changes to comply with safety guidelines.
First timer lessons go out every 20 minutes to avoid large gatherings in groups of no more than four people for an hour long lesson on the surface lifts. Shulver found smaller groups achieve a higher level of success and allows a focus on basic skills that allows skiers and riders to move to the next level.
“The added benefit to this model is that our guests can come over and take a lesson when they are ready instead of rushing to make one of three lesson times,” she said.
The seasonal Knee-Hi and Knuckle-Hi programs geared to 4 to 6 year-olds have been modified into four-week sessions with four children and two instructors instead of 40 kids going out in larger groups. Offered in two pods Monday-Friday and three pods on weekends, this translated to better feedback. The next sessions start in early February (kingpine.com).
Also, the ski team program adapted to six students per coach.
With many valley after-school programs COVID-canceled this winter, King Pine offered a six-week program to local students aged 7 to 13 to ski or snowboard independently for the same price as a school program. Children get both coaching and free skiing time. This has garnered positive feedback from parents, schools and community, she said.
“Both senior management and the snowsports staff have been incredibly supportive and the snowsports staff has done an exemplary job adapting to the changes,” she said. “The fact is we didn’t just offer our products differently, but we redesigned the business and implemented more change than we ever have in a single season.”
If Shulver’s name sounds familiar to the King Pine faithful that’s because her father Budd Shulver was one of the ski area’s first instructors. She’s continuing the legacy.
King Pine Founder Milt Hoyt recruited a handful of ski instructors during the mountain’s infancy in the early 1960s. Budd was one of them.
Kim knows the ski hill well, ripping down from the top at age 3. Every weekend the family came up from Rhode Island. Dad taught. Mom Betty worked the j-bar. She and her sister Liz skied.
“I started teaching as soon as they allowed me to, worked through college, and when I entered the working world I had one stipulation: I couldn’t work on weekends in the winter because I had to teach skiing!” Kim said.
Irony? Serendipity? Call it a bit of both. Budd taught for 40 years. Kim is now in her 40th year at King Pine.
Armed with generational knowledge, and about 15 years of management supervisory roles including being technical director and moving into running the snowsports school day to day operations, she was a natural fit for the snowsports director position. She started in December.
Dream job? Perhaps. But it’s also loaded with administrative duties, staff development and evolving products to deliver to guests.
If all this has you thinking of becoming a ski or snowboard instructor, act on it. Shulver says often people don’t want to apply for a job because they feel like they should be better at the sport.
Don’t worry. Keep that passion. You’ll be trained in both skiing or snowboarding and people-connecting skills.
“The heart beats differently here,” she said. “They have done so much for the community. This is where the good people come to hang out.”
That puts smiles all around, pandemic or not.
