Nordic skiers living in Mount Washington Valley or visiting on vacation are lucky. With six Nordic centers in the area, there are all kinds of skiing options. Each center has its own vibe and offerings. It all depends on what type of skiing experience you want, how far you want to go and who has the best conditions that day.
In anticipation of a new cross-country season, I checked with local Nordic centers to see what they’re offering this year. I’ll review them in alphabetical order over the next few weeks. I’ve enjoyed skiing at each of them and find they each have their own flavor. It’s fun to try them all.
Bear Notch Ski Touring Center: Route 302, Bartlett. Website: bearnotchskitouring.com. This center right outside of Bartlett Village offers 65 kilometers of skiing and snowshoe trails. The Garland brothers work hard to keep trails well-maintained and groomed for everyone’s enjoyment.
”Well-behaved” dogs are welcomed throughout their network, so bring Fido along. Bear Notch has trails that go from its touring center to Bear Notch Road and Attitash Village beyond.
They have flat “green circle” (easiest) trails near the river — great for beginners and skaters, with great views. More challenging “blue square” (moderate) trails climb up from the center, past the waterfall, and connect to multi-use trails in the Experimental Forest. On the way to Bear Notch Road, “black diamond” (most difficult) trails lead up to Potholes Falls. There’s enough variety and challenge to make their trails fun for all.
Bear Notch Ski Touring’s rates are reasonable. A season’s pass for adults is $175/$165 if you’re a senior aged 65 or older. Children 16 and under are free if they’re skiing with a paying adult. Day passes are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors.
Bear Notch offers private ($50) and group lessons (adult $60 and child $40) by reservation only. Equipment rentals are available for $20. Add a pass and you’ve got the whole package. Call ahead (603-374-2277) to reserve lessons and equipment. Rentals can be picked up on the farmhouse porch.
Before COVID-19, Bear Notch sold hot soup and freshly baked bread in their warming hut. Right now, they are not offering that amenity. When they think it’s safe enough for their visitors and staff, they may offer that again. Good news — the warming hut will be open this year.
Bear Notch has a very scenic and interesting trail system to explore — “skiing and snowshoeing the way it was meant to be.” They boast “all-natural snow — nothing manmade.” With a location often found in the snow zone, they’re able to get and keep their snow longer than other areas. Give them a try. They may make a “Bear Notch Believer” out of you.
Bretton Woods Nordic Center: 210 Mount Washington Hotel Road, Bretton Woods. Website: brettonwoods.com). Located above Crawford Notch, Bretton Woods Nordic Center offers 100K of trails for classic and skate skiing, as well as snowshoeing, fatbiking and snow tubing. Trail users can visit Porcupine Lane’s warming cabin or the lift-served Mount Stickney Cabin. Before or after skiing, they can check out a fully-equipped Nordic Center and pro shop.
With its extensive network, Bretton Woods offers both flat beginner trails around the golf course and more challenging trails that climb up hills and mountains. It’s a good place for an all-day tour, with lots of variety. In years with “above the notch” snowstorms, Bretton Woods often has the first skiable snow, which they can augment with snowmaking.
Season passes for adults ages 18-64 are $199, seniors 65-79 are $119, teens aged 13-17 are$129 and juniors are $119. They offer a Nordic Family Pass for $339 (two adults, two kids under 12).
Trail passes for a full day are $24 for adults: $24, $20 for teens and $15 for juniors and seniors. Military discounts are offered.
Lessons — private ($49) and semi-private ($79 for two people) require advance registration (603-278-3322). Trail passes and equipment rental are purchased separately, a minimum of 48 hours before.
Bretton Woods Nordic host several races during the season including the Geschmossel, Mount Washington Cup and Bretton Woods Nordic Marathon. Go to the website for details or call.
Mike Innes, head of Bretton Woods Ski School, told me they are offering again a six-week ski program for local school kids. Bretton Woods Bill Koch Ski League is also back on Sundays for kids to have fun and learn new skills. Take a trip above the Notch and check them out!
Great Glen Trails: Route 16, Pinkham Notch. Website: greatglentrails.com. This Nordic center has a 45K network with “impeccable views” suitable for Nordic skiing, snowshoeing and fatbiking. They have trails of different difficulty to suit beginners to experts. There’s even a tubing hill and scavenger hunts for kids.
The center plans to open on Dec. 17, weather permitting. Now, with two snowmaking guns, they may be able to help Mother Nature cover the ground.
Season passes are on sale now — adults aged 18 and up, $175; Teens (13-17), $125; juniors (5-12), $125; and seniors (aged 62 and older), $125. With a season’s pass, you get a 10 percent discount on non-sale items at Great Glen Outfitters, 50 percent off a Snow Coach ticket and discounts for events and races.
Trail passes are $24 for adults; $14 for teens; ages 5-12, $18 for seniors 62 and older and free for toddlers 0-4. Afternoon half-day passes are also available.
Great Glen’s Outfitter Shop, open for now only on the weekends, has a full line of Nordic skis equipment as well as clothing and waxing supplies. GGT’s knowledgeable staff will give you advice and even tune your skis. It’s a good place to shop for Christmas presents and gift cards for your favorite Nordic.
GGT has a Learn to Ski package for $ 59 for adults and $35 for juniors. Private lessons are available for $59 and semi-private lessons are available for $43. Sign up for “Ski With An Olympian,” a three-lesson package for $169 with former Olympian Sue Wemyss, who will help you improve your techniques.
GGT offers special events for kids and adults. On Sundays (1:30-3:30 p.m.) from Jan. 8 to March 12, the Bill Koch Ski League is offered for kids in grades 1-8. It’s a great program to build kids’ skiing skills while they’re having fun with friends.
Those that like to race against themselves and others might sign up for Nordic Meisters on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., starting Jan. 3 and lasting until Feb. 28. Competitors can ski classic, skate or both, snowshoe, and/or fatbike either a long or short course.
GGT’s Woman’s Winter Escape will be on Jan. 14-15. On Saturday, there will be ski clinics, snow tubing, yoga and stretching activities, along with a lunch at the Glen House and après wine and cheese. On Sunday, there will be an equipment demo where participants can try out all sorts of snow equipment on the trails. All this for only $139.
On Feb. 26, GGT will host the “SkI, Shoe and Fatbike to the Clouds” race. It’s advertised as North America’s toughest 10K. For $45, racers get to race around GGT trails, then climb part way up the Auto Road — what a challenge.
It may be rainy and warm now, but hopefully, it will be cold and snowy soon. I can’t wait to make my Nordic tracks at our local cross-country centers.
Sally McMurdo is a retired cross-country ski instructor. For almost four decades, she has explored New England’s groomed and ungroomed trails on all kinds of skis.
